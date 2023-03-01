There’s no better way to start March than with a win.

With the madness beginning in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State brought a complete game to Minneapolis, securing a 72-67 win over Minnesota.

The Lady Lions completely blitzed the maroon and gold in the first quarter, dominating on the offensive and defensive ends.

After opening up the game on a 6-0 run, the blue and white kept its foot on the gas as time went on, including an and-one driving layup by redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus with 6:31 left in the quarter to make it 10-3.

Just when it looked like things couldn’t get any worse for gold and maroon and gold, they did. The Golden Gophers eventually fell behind 21-3 thanks to a suffocating full-court press from the blue and white. Forcing eight turnovers alone in firs frame, Penn State found itself up 21-9.

“We’ve been talking about the starts, and we’ve really been practicing that because we know that we need that in March,” Kapinus said. “We’ve been practicing our press and getting into it. We know that’s what gets us going.”

As the second quarter opened up, Minnesota started to find a little momentum against the so-far strong blue and white defense, going on a 5-0 scoring run to make it 22-14.

However, that didn’t faze the Lady Lions in the slightest. Penn State responded with a 6-0 run over the next two minutes to cut off the Golden Gophers early hopes.

The Lady Lions allowed their defense turn into offense thanks to constant shot-making and offensive displays from freshman guard Shay Ciezki and senior guard Makenna Marisa. The duo scored 11 and 12 first-half points, respectively.

The main story of the first half was the outstanding play of the Penn State’s full-court press, completely shutting down every Minnesota passing option while forcing the Golden Gophers into constant double-teams.

“One of our huge strengths is getting up in people pressing, creating havoc, creating turnovers,” Marisa said. “That was something we haven’t been doing before – but brand new start, new mindset today, and we did it and fed off each other’s energy.”

Collecting 13 first-half turnovers, Penn State found itself up 35-25 going into halftime.

Coming out of the break, Minnesota began to climb back into the game. While Penn State struggled to score the ball, the maroon and gold kept finding ways to convert — including a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 39-32 with 7:44 left in the frame.

However, after back-to-back layups by Kapinus, the blue and white found itself back up by double digits and soon after forced a Golden Gopher 10-second violation with a chance to extend its lead even more.

The Lady Lions converted time and time again, trapping and stripping Minnesota with every chance they had. Thanks to a plethora of buckets and a last second 1-for-2 trip at the charity stripe from senior guard Taniyah Thompson, Penn State found itself up 56-41 heading into the closing frame.

The opening three minutes of the closing quarter were defined by defensive success for the blue and white, specifically from senior forward Chanaya Pinto. Coming up with a steal followed by a fast break layup, while giving Penn State second-chance opportunities, Pinto provided the Nittany Lions with their first four points of the fourth quarter.

However, Minnesota didn’t back down at all. The Golden Gophers went on an 8-0 scoring run to cut the Penn State lead to 63-56 with under four minutes left. But, Marisa had a big-time answer, finishing a layup and converting at the stripe to end the drought and make the score 66-56.

The maroon and gold responded immediately with a 10-0 scoring run to tie it at 66 with 45.7 left in the fourth, as the two Big Ten foes found themselves in a down-to-the-wire battle once again.

As the clock kept ticking, Penn State needed a bucket badly. Luckily, the team’s top dog responded, as Marisa muscled in a layup off an inbounds play, drawing and converting a foul shot to go up 69-66 with 30.2 left.

Despite the constant fight to comeback from Minnesota, Penn State escaped with a 72-67 victory and will go on to face Michigan on Thursday afternoon.

