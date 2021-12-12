Early timeout sparks momentum, leads Penn State women's basketball to victory over Youngstown State

Just five minutes and 11 seconds of game time in the first quarter proved to be the big difference between a win and a loss during Penn State’s 78-58 win over Youngstown State on Sunday.

Before that time had begun, the Lady Lions were on arguably one of their colder streaks of the season, finding themselves down 14-2 with just over six minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Lady Lions were in desperate need of a change with 6:04 on the clock.

Heading into the first media timeout of the contest, that timeout and break changed the entire course of the game for both sides.

During the stoppage, coach Carolyn Kieger issued a challenge for her squad.

“Just challenged them, we call it our juice,” Kieger said. “I thought we were flat, I think we were playing with a lot of emotion and just kind of flat. So we just really wanted them to pick it up and make sure that we're doing the little things and focus on the fundamentals, focus on running hard, focus on talking, all the stuff you can control.”

Coming out of the timeout, the Lady Lions focused on those little things almost immediately, as sophomore forward Ali Brigham scored the first bucket of the run on a layup just 14 seconds after returning to the court.

Following that basket, it took over a minute for the next made shot from either side.

However, redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus found the bottom of the basket for the first time in a game that she poured in a career-high 20 points.

Kapinus scored again off a turnover another minute later to get the Lady Lions within six.

The run closed with two made baskets from sophomore guard Maddie Burke, pushing the score to 14-12, Youngstown State.

Not only did the 10-0 run bring Penn State back into the game, but it erased all the momentum the Penguins had previously built.

Youngstown State never recovered from that run, as the Lady Lions would take the lead early in the second quarter and never relinquish it.

While she wasn’t a main focus during the run, junior forward Anna Camden scored nine points during the second quarter to help Penn State take the lead and finished the day with a double-double.

Camden mentioned the team works on starting games out strong and when that didn’t work on Sunday, the goal quickly changed.

“We have to come out stronger and hit first, we talk a lot about hitting first so when we didn't hit first it then turned to hit back,” Camden said. “And that for us is running hard, getting those boards and playing fast which is how we like to play our best basketball so we really focused on that and picking up our juice.”

Not only does the win give the Lady Lions a 6-5 record on the season, and a two-game winning streak, but according to Kieger it shows just how tough they really are for bouncing back following a rough start.

“I'm extremely proud of our team for sure with toughness and resilience and pushing back and weathering the storm in the beginning of that game,” Kieger said. “That's a credit to what we've been working on mentally and emotionally and give a lot of credit to our captains and our upperclassmen for keeping us in that game and keeping us up mentally just composed.”

