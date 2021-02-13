Penn State’s four-game winning streak seems like a distant memory for a multitude of reasons.

The Lady Lions lost their second straight Big Ten game Saturday, falling 78-65 to the Michigan State Spartans. Despite having four players score more than 10 points, Penn State faced an uphill battle the entire second half as Michigan State held a 22 point lead at the break.

Defense was a key issue for the blue and white in last Wednesday’s 90-65 loss to Indiana. The Hoosiers outscored the Lady Lions by 26 points in the final 20 minutes of tha contest.

Coach Carolyn Kieger knows that if Penn State wants to come out on top in conference play, four strong quarters of play are essential.

“You need leadership first before you can have composure on the court and we're getting there,” Kieger said.

Kieger’s squad did outscore the Spartans 39-30 in the second half, but it was too little too late. Senior forward Johnasia Cash paced the Penn State attack with her eighth double-double of the season by racking up 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Anna Camden notched a career-high 16 points with guards Niya Beverley and Makenna Marisa each chipping in 14 points.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women’s basketball drops annual Play4Kay game against Michigan State A slow start in the first two quarters sank Penn State’s bid for an upset win.

Despite the blue and white’s recent offensive success from its top players, the Lady Lions have dropped back-to-back games. Kieger thinks it requires a deeper look at Penn State’s statistics to understand why it has dropped consecutive conference games.

“I think the four game stretch we took care of the basketball,” Kieger said. “We had a positive assist-to-turnover ratio and we were sharing it. I think when adversity hits, we go back to old habits. We go back to our nervous habits which are to over dribble, which are to take below the line shots”

The Lady Lions have their work cut out for them as their final four games are against some of the Big Ten’s best. Penn State will travel to both Iowa and Nebraska before a pair of home matchups with Ohio State and Rutgers to close out the month of February.

In anticipation of this grueling stretch, Kieger would like to see some significant changes from her Lady Lions.

“We're not where we need to be yet, but we're taking baby steps and, you know, we beat the teams under us in the league and now we got to take a step forward and beat the teams that are ahead of us in the standings,” Kieger said

Following last week’s dominant 98-74 win over Wisconsin, Kieger emphasized that Penn State needs to do a better job of playing as strong on defense as it does on offense.

“We approach every game the same, you know, 200 feet at a time and every game is important,” Kieger said. “Today is the most important one because it’s the present.”

With just five games of regular season play remaining for the Lady Lions, Kieger would like to see her players stay in the present. If the blue and white can be mentally tougher, she expects it to bode well for the team.

“Approach every game the same,” Kierger said. “We're going to do the same amount of preparation or players are going to be exposed to the scouting report and attack the game with the same mission.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE