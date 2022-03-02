Coach Carolyn Kieger isn’t happy with the outcome of the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Lady Lions lost to Rutgers, 75-50, officially ending their season and shifting their focus on what to work on for next year.

“I’m a competitor, and I want to win, and I want to win at the highest level, and I want to be playing in March,” Kieger said. “That’s what I came here to do, and this program needs to be in an NCAA Tournament.”

This game could have gone two different ways for the blue and white considering its past with Rutgers.

Penn State defeated the Scarlet Knights early in its season 52-48 and then lost to the Scarlet Knights on Feb. 13 by nine points.

Rutgers took an early lead and never relinquished it, defeating the Lady Lions for the second time this season.

“[Rutgers was] really poised, and we gotta get better and spend this offseason figuring out how to leave the jersey in a better place and put a product out there that can compete,” Kieger said.

Kieger gave credit to Rutgers because she said they played really tough during the campaign and played really disciplined.

As for Penn State, Kieger said the program deserves better, the jersey deserves better and the game deserves better.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa scored 15 points against Rutgers along with five assists and seven rebounds.

Despite earning a first-team All-Big Ten nomination this season, Marisa said there’s a lot that she needs to work on individually about her play for next year.

“Consistency is something I talked about a lot, and I really try individually to stay consistent, but I think I need to push my teammates more consistently,” Marisa said.

Marisa explained how the blue and white were not tough in the match against the Scarlet Knights, and that’s something it needs to work on along with basketball IQ.

Kieger agreed and said there was a lack of toughness throughout the campaign.

“The first area for me is toughness,” Kieger said. “We’ve gotta recruit toughness, we got to recruit to a lion heart mentality and play the way Penn State deserves.”

Kieger said Rutgers played really physical, especially against Marisa since they were getting in a lot of her passing lanes.

“[Marisa] needs to make adjustments as well, but [Rutgers] did a great job sending different bodies and getting really physical with her,” Kieger said.

One of Kieger’s goals for next year is putting together and shaping a team that is not going to back down from anyone and a team that can play through adversity.

She wants her squad to thrive and be competitive and play at its best when needed.

“We did not do that this year, and we have to find a way to be able to do that,” Kieger said.

Kieger said facing adversity has been the Achilles’ heel of her squad this season. Like they did on Wednesday, the Lady Lions don’t run their offense well and over-dribble.

“We get nervous and anxiety hits,” Kieger said. “We shut down and we shut down mentally and we just kind of lose our heads and we got to fix that.”

