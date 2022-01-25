Things got out of hand for Penn State against No. 23 Iowa.

At the end of their clash with the Hawkeyes, the Lady Lions ended up losing by a score of 107-79. Delivering Penn State only their second home loss of the season.

Iowa was able to grab the lead from the start of the match after scoring the opening points in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Lady Lions took shot after shot but they had a hard time getting its efforts to translate into points on the scoreboard. It wasn’t until the end of the first quarter where the blue and white was able to find its momentum.

Penn State went into the second quarter down by eight points at 25-17.

Before halftime, the coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad managed to remain in contention and at one point it was down by just one point against Iowa.

At halftime, the score was 52-47 with Iowa still in the lead.

In the second half of play, the Hawkeyes managed to run up the score. The away side accumulated a 28-point lead with over 5 minutes left to play in the final quarter.

The black and gold ended up cruising toward the end of the night bringing the game to an end at 107-79.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Defensive shine early

Junior guard Makenna Marisa started her night off right defending her own basket with a defensive rebound early on during the first quarter after tightly defending Iowa.

Despite the Hawkeyes taking the lead, the Lady Lions defended well and ended the first quarter with nine defensive rebounds.

Penn State had 13 defensive rebounds by halftime and kept Iowa from scoring during the last minute.

During the first few seconds into the third quarter, sophomore forward Ali Brigham immediately created a turnover that led the blue and white on a fast break.

However, Penn State lost its defensive momentum during the third quarter and allowed Iowa to extend its lead. A lead they kept until the end of the game.

Marisa leads the blue and white

A player who consistently dominates the court for Kieger and company is Marisa, and Tuesday night was no exception to that.

By the end of the first quarter, she scored nine out of the Lady Lion’s 17 points.

During the second quarter, she forced the Lady Lions into the game by hitting two 3-pointers along with two assists.

Going into halftime, the junior guard totaled 18 points for Penn State.

She is constantly talking, attacking and scoring on the court and by the end of the match Marisa totaled 32 points while shooting an efficient 50% from the field.

In the last 2 minutes of the game, Marisa scored her 1,000th career point for the blue and white to serve as a silver lining in a heavy defeat.

Iowa played aggressive

During the second quarter, Iowa began to play more competitively and aggressively against Penn State.

After allowing the unranked Lady Lions to hang in the match on the scoreline, the black and gold turned up its intensity to outclass the home team.

The hot-handed Hawkeyes finished the game shooting over 50% from the field and 3-point range.

But that turn in intensity from Iowa didn’t come without resistance from Penn State.

Many players on both teams took a few tumbles, but no one got injured; Brigham was one of the players who fell multiple times attempting to defend her assignment.

