By the numbers | Key areas Penn State women’s basketball need to improve in

The Lady Lions’ struggles continued as they dropped their fourth straight game in their conference opener Monday against conference-foe No. 10 Indiana 70-40.

Coming up on Thursday, Penn State returns to the Bryce Jordan Center and is looking to get back in the win column against Rutgers at 7 p.m.

There are plenty of statistics that have weighed down the Lady Lions this season, but shooting, rebounding and poor road performances are three statistics Penn State needs to address.

25.8%

Over the last four games the blue and white has shot 24-93 from behind the arc, which is only good for 25.8%.

In Penn State’s loss against then-No. 13 Iowa State, the Lady Lions shot 32.3% from the floor and fired 34 3-pointers but only six of them went in.

Penn State has shot the ball worse in its ranked matchups this year than in any of its other games so far, which was epitomized in the Lady Lions’ matchup against the Hoosiers, when they went 2-16 from deep.

Penn State is averaging 74.9 points per game this season and is shooting 71.4% from the free-throw line.

On the year, Penn State’s field-goal percentage is 44.9% and 3-point field-goal percentage is 33.2%.

This team needs to improve its shooting from the 3-point line if it wants to start winning games consistently.

64

A huge problem has been around the rim, especially over the last four games. The Lady Lions have been outrebounded by 64 over the four-game road stretch.

At the Gulf Coast Showcase, the main reason for Penn State’s loss to Kent State was problems cleaning the glass.

At the end of the night, the Lady Lions were unable to take advantage of a good shooting night because they only collected three offensive rebounds and 20 defensive rebounds.

Kent State, on the other hand, picked up 17 offensive rebounds and 29 defensive rebounds en route to an 81-74 victory, marking the second game of the Lady Lions’ four-game losing streak.

In total this season, Penn State averages 33.8 rebounds per game, while its opponents average 38.6 rebounds per contest.

It’s still early in the season, but coach Carolyn Kieger and the Lady Lions have some adjustments they need to make if they want a shot at making the NCAA Tournament in March.

0-5

Penn State is 0-5 away from home this season, and it has struggled on both sides of the ball in its opponents’ arenas.

Their first road loss came against Clemson in a 67-64 defensive showdown where the Lady Lions battled all game.

The difference in the game was Penn State’s poor free-throw shooting, only making 8-16 free throws.

Game one of the Gulf Coast Showcase was disastrous for the Lady Lions, as they lost 93-59 against Iowa State.

Kieger’s team continuously chucked up 3-pointers that were not falling, and it couldn’t stop Iowa State's work on the offensive end.

Game two resulted in a tight 81-74 loss to the Golden Flashes. The Lady Lions shot the ball a lot better in this game compared to the other road contests, but in the end, Kent State outrebounded them.

Junior forward Nila Blackford and senior forward Lindsey Thall combined for 24 rebounds just between the two of them.

In Penn State’s fourth road loss, Boston College continuously found the foul line.

The Eagles made 14-16 free throws and out rebounded the blue and white by 10. Boston College’s offense inside and outside was too much for the Kieger’s defense to handle.

Indiana was another disaster on the road because the Lady Lions were held to only 40 points and shot fewer 3-pointers than they did in the Iowa State game.

The most anticipating question is, since the away stretch is over, if they can turn things around with their first home game in weeks Thursday against Rutgers.

Indiana handed Penn State its fifth consecutive road loss of the young season, outscoring the blue and white by 30 points in what was a forgettable night for Kieger and company.

