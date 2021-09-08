Penn State Women's Basketball vs Rutgers (20&15)

Guard Makenna Marisa (20), left, and Maddie Burke (15), middle, attempt to block Rutgers’ Mael Gilles during the Penn State women’s basketball game against Rutgers on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions lost to the Scarlet Knights 60-55.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State will play 18 conference games this season, according to its newly released schedule on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions will play nine home games and nine away games in the 2021-22 season.

The blue and white will travel to Indiana to on Dec. 6 to kick off conference play. Penn State's home conference opener will be against Rutgers Dec. 9.

The season will run throughout the winter, including home-and-away series with Northwestern, Maryland, Michigan State, Rutgers and Nebraska.

The Nittany Lions will only face Indiana, Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin on the road. Penn State will also only face Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota at home.

The matchup with the golden Gophers marks the end of the regular season on Feb. 27. Penn State finished 9-15 last season.

