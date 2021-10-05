Penn State Women's Basketball vs Indiana, Jekot (25)

Guard Kelly Jekot (25) tries to evade Indiana’s defense during Penn State women’s basketball’s game against Indiana on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Hoosiers beat the Lady Lions 85-64.

 Lily LaRegina

The Big Ten released its television schedule for Penn State on Tuesday.

The Lady Lions will be featured on the Big Ten Network for at least four games in this upcoming season with a possibility of a fifth.

The blue and white's contests against Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska and Michigan State will air on the Big Ten Network. 

Penn State's game against Minnesota on Feb. 27 has a possibility to reach the big screen after the Big Ten makes more selections later in the season.

Regardless of whether or not the Big Ten decides to televise the matchup, the game will be streamed on BTN+. 

The first game available on television for the Lady Lions is on Dec. 6 against Indiana.

