The Big Ten released its television schedule for Penn State on Tuesday.

The Lady Lions will be featured on the Big Ten Network for at least four games in this upcoming season with a possibility of a fifth.

📺 National TV Schedule📺The Lady Lions will appear on @BigTenNetwork at least four times this season with the possibility of a fifth! *Minnesota game has possibility of airing on BTN Network. The Big Ten will make selections later in the season💻>>https://t.co/dNjqk8J0tE pic.twitter.com/7RbxwNDm13 — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) October 5, 2021

The blue and white's contests against Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska and Michigan State will air on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State's game against Minnesota on Feb. 27 has a possibility to reach the big screen after the Big Ten makes more selections later in the season.

Regardless of whether or not the Big Ten decides to televise the matchup, the game will be streamed on BTN+.

The first game available on television for the Lady Lions is on Dec. 6 against Indiana.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Uncertainty surrounds front-court depth for Penn State women’s basketball Penn State exceeded expectations last year, and while it may be returning a lot of experienc…