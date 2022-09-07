The Big Ten announced its full conference schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday afternoon.
Break out those 🗓️ and add our 𝗕𝟭𝗚 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲!📰: https://t.co/IZX4wyEnvd#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/Kve1TP6mSh— Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) September 7, 2022
Big Ten play kicks off for Penn State on the road against Minnesota on Dec. 3.
It only amps up from there, as the Lady Lions are set to play a total of 18 in-conference contests over the course of the campaign.
Last season, the blue and white went an abysmal 5-13 against Big Ten teams.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
An ex-Penn State defensive lineman is staying in the Big Ten.