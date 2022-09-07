Women's basketball vs. Michigan State

The Lady Lions huddle up after warmups during Penn State women’s basketball against Michigan State University at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The Spartans beat the Lady Lions 79-58.

 Ella Castronuovo

The Big Ten announced its full conference schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday afternoon.

Big Ten play kicks off for Penn State on the road against Minnesota on Dec. 3.

It only amps up from there, as the Lady Lions are set to play a total of 18 in-conference contests over the course of the campaign. 

Last season, the blue and white went an abysmal 5-13 against Big Ten teams.

