When Penn State's 2019-2020 season came to an end in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, the Lady Lions likely expected to lose at least one crucial contributor that wouldn’t be around for next season.

What the team ended up losing, however, was more than originally planned.

Losing Siyeh Frazier due to graduation was expected, but the transfer of six additional players, including 2019 leading scorer Kamaria McDaniel out of Happy Valley, left gaping holes on and off the court.

McDaniel, now at Baylor, would’ve been expected to fill a leadership role vacated by Frazier, but now that both are gone, the Lady Lions are in search of leaders in the locker room.

That’s where Makenna Marisa, Shay Hagans and Anna Camden come in.

The three sophomores return among the only players on coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad with collegiate experience wearing the blue and white.

With the exception of Wisconsin transfer Niya Beverley, Marisa, Camden and Hangans are the only ones on the team who have played a full season in the Big Ten conference — one of the toughest in women’s basketball with regular NCAA tournament contenders such as Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State.

These three know what problems the Lady Lions faced last season when against these opponents, but now that the roster has more depth, they can be more competitive.

“Just leading our younger players is my biggest leadership role this year,” Camden said. "Paving the way and making sure they understand what the standard is, which is very high intensity basketball, [is important].”

And while that's earlier than most may take on a leadership role or step up and help guide a team, Marisa says she and her teammates are up to the task.

"All of our sophomores on the team are leaders," Marisa said. "I love the challenge of stepping up and being a vocal leader because in the past I'd always been a follow my lead type of leader, so I'm trying to become more of a vocal leader."

Marisa's and her teammates' works and efforts in this regard seem to be paying off.

Kieger praised the trio for driving a cultural rebuild and putting the work in on the court.

“These three have been amazing culture drivers for our program and have worked tirelessly to transform our standards on and off the court,” Kieger said.

Camden recognizes how important being a leader on the team is, but also how her definition of leadership translates into her role.

“That in itself puts a responsibility on our shoulders because we have the experience and we know what it takes,” Camden said. “I think a big part of leadership for me is relationships and building that with your team and your staff and building that trust.”

Hagans similarly said that finding her voice is integral in her role as the team's point guard.

Tasked with being the driver of the Lady Lions' offense, Hagans knows how to excel at the position.

"I know if I want to be the point guard, I need to use my voice anyway," Hagans said. "Coach always tells me if I'm not using my voice, then how am I a point guard. So it's just a part of me fulfilling my role."

In addition to finding their voices, the three sophomores have also formed a bond with each other and their other teammates that has been integral.

It's been a point of focus during preseason for the Lady Lions, given the roster is full of new faces, including eight freshmen and four transfers.

Marisa noted how well she knows Kieger’s system and the importance of teaching new players the head coach’s style to ensure seamless play come gametime.

“I want to be able to direct them [new players] since I know Kieger’s offense. I’ve been trying to use my voice more in practices and I know I’m going to have to use it more in games,” Marisa said. “I just want them to think of me as someone that they can come to if they’re struggling and if they need help.”

Together, the trio will be the most important aspect of team leadership among a new and young group of Lady Lions.

Camden, Marisa and Hagans have only grown closer on and off the court since last season, uniting them as leaders.

The three roommates developed chemistry throughout their rookie seasons as well as off the court in the offseason which, according to Camden, will pay off when the season starts.

“Those are my girls,” Camden said of Marisa and Hagans. “I would call them sisters...We are bonded indefinitely for life. What we went through last year, and to be the only three to stay, that just signifies unity. Were able to pick each other up but also hold each other accountable when needed. That’s something that’s very special.”

