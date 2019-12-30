Junior guard Kamaria McDaniel earned a spot on the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll on Monday.

McDaniel earned this honor in Penn State’s Big Ten opener against Minnesota on Dec. 28.

Against Minnesota, McDaniel scored a Big Ten career-high 31 points on 11-of-25 shooting and was 8-of-11 from the free-throw line.

McDaniel’s performance was essential to the Lady Lions comeback in the second half of the game. While Penn State lost the game, it was down by over 30 points at halftime, and due to McDaniel’s performance, the Lady Lions were able to close the lead to seven points before the buzzer.

Penn State will tip off against Michigan in Ann Arbor at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.