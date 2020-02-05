Over the course of her first three seasons in Happy Valley, senior guard Jaida Travascio-Green was undoubtedly an important player for Penn State.

Travascio-Green is No. 7 all-time in 3-pointers made and is one of 17 players in program history to score at least 30 points in a game.

But after sustaining a second injury to her ACL prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, it was determined that the three-year starter would be unable to play basketball during her senior year.

However, after contemplating what her role would be this season, Travascio-Green decided to remain involved with the Lady Lions as a player-coach, furthering her importance to the team in a different light.

“Coach [Carolyn Kieger] and Jaida came to the conclusion that she wanted to impact and lead the team in any way she could from the sideline,” assistant coach Ginny Boggess said. “That's when coach and Jaida sat down and really decided on what her strengths were as a leader and what this team needs. Jaida has really embraced the role she stepped in. She knows the team, she knows the history, and she knows where we're trying to go.”

Travascio-Green’s importance to the team has been recognized by the rest of the Lady Lions, who say that the Lisle, Illinois native is crucial to the program as both an emotional and spiritual leader.

“She has a real calming factor in the middle of the game,” junior guard Kamaria McDaniel said. “She comes over and she gives a player's perspective on what's going on out there in the court, so she's very vital to what we do. I think it's a great idea for her to be [in a player-coaching role] for us with the injury so you know she's very vital for our team.”

Travascio-Green’s role is one that involves mid-game encouragement to the Lady Lions as much as it does facilitate basketball. This involves offering an alternative leadership style than the one the coaching staff usually implements.

“I feel like I tried to combat the way our coaches lead,” Travascio-Green said. “When coach gets into someone’s face or gets into us about our defense or offense, I follow up behind them and say something like ‘Hey we got this. That was a great play. That was the right idea’.”

Travascio-Green tries to counterbalance the coaching staff’s more enthusiastic encouragement with some of her own beforehand, while still holding the team accountable.

“I normally talk to everyone first in the huddle, and so that's where I talk about what I think we're doing well,” Travascio-Green said. “I just try to give them some encouragement, because that's normally when coach is amped up, and she'll come in and maybe lay into them a little bit, so I want to give them some encouragement before that [happens].”

Senior guard Siyeh Frazier said that Travascio Green always knows what to say to the team at the right time.

“[Travascio-Green’s] role now is kind of like [being the team’s] composure,” Frazier said. “She's able to tell us things that we aren’t able to see a lot of times when we're really emotional.”

Boggess spoke highly of Travascio-Greens skill in her new role, calling her a natural leader.

“Her emotional intelligence [plays a big role in her natural leadership abilities],” Boggess said. “She knows her teammates extremely well and who needs what, when, how [and how] to communicate with them most effectively, like who needs a kick in the butt, who needs a hug, who needs to laugh and loosen up. So her emotional intelligence is really strong, but also her basketball IQ is strong as well.”

“She knows exactly what's going on at all times and knows exactly what coach needs, so that veteran eye and the awareness to know her teammates has been really helpful.”

Kieger said that Travascio-Green has done a great job staying positive in a tough situation.

“It's a hard position to be in, in your senior year when you blow your knee out again for the second time,” Kieger said. “You can have two choices, you can sit and sulk and feel sorry for yourself or you can figure out a way to help your teammates in a different way. She's chosen the latter option and she's really just trying to do whatever she can to help her team out in a different way.”

The 6-foor-2 guard admits that while remaining on the sidelines is not always easy for her and that she finds herself wishing she was out there with the rest of the Lady Lions, she has come to recognize the benefits that her new position has brought her.

“I think it's something that's helped me as a person and all around as opposed to just a player, so it's been good and it's been a new experience that I know,” Travascio Green said. “I mean, it's not my first choice but I'm glad that I get the opportunity to do it.”

Travascio-Green has no desire to continue coaching in the future, despite being praised for how she has handled the player-coach position by staff and team alike. However, she has acknowledged the benefits it has brought to her life outside of basketball.

“I think it gives me skills outside of coaching, like leadership or having to confront people about things, or noticing small things and being able to point out little details to people about things they're doing well or not too well,” Travascio-Green said. “I think that it will help me regardless of what I do or where I go.”

Despite Travascio-Green’s apprehensions about coaching in the future, Boggess said that she thinks Travascio-Green would fit right into that role if she chose to pursue it.

“Coaching is natural for [Travascio-Green] because she is a natural leader,” Boggess said. “Jaida can do anything she wants in this world. She's very bright. She's extremely hardworking. The sky's the limit for that young woman and whatever she chooses to do in the rest of her life after her time at Penn State she'll be a success.”