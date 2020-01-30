Penn State’s loss to Iowa showed just where the Lady Lions are today, and also where they hope to be in the coming years.

The Hawkeyes did all the things that Carolyn Kieger preaches to her own side en route to an 11-point victory on the road.

“I’ve had so much respect for Iowa, not only this year but in years past,” Kieger said. “They share the basketball, they do things the right way, they develop their kids. Lisa [Bluder] has done a great job with their program and we’ve got to get their, we’ve got to get to that level of intensity, we’ve got to get to that level of sharing the basketball, and we’re taking strides, getting better every day.”

Iowa played a variety of zone defenses throughout the game and turned Penn State over countless times, which led to a dominant fast break attack.

When the Lady Lions switched to a zone defense late in the game, the Hawkeyes ran a crisp offense that broke it down.

When Penn State ran its zone offense there were just too many indecisive moments and wasted possessions.

The little things hampered the Lady Lions much of this game — other than that they were competitive throughout most of the 40 minutes.

After Iowa went on a crushing 17-2 run to close out the first half, the game was pretty much over. Penn State doesn’t have the scoring power to close a gap like that.

And what led to that run was a lack of attention to detail on both ends of the floor.

On the defensive end Penn State’s perimeter players couldn’t stay in front of the Hawkeyes’ guards, allowing easy penetration, and when that happened the help side would be late more often than not.

On the offensive end the team struggled with off-hand layups routine passes. There were way too many passes that ended up out of bounds or at the feet of the intended target, giving Iowa loads of extra possessions.

The problem remained the same from prior weeks — the Lady Lions couldn’t put together a full performance, and that starts with the little things.

But in the end, Penn State showed it could compete with one of the Big Ten’s best teams, going on an 18-4 run in the fourth quarter and actually winning the second half 41-36.

“I’m extremely proud of our underclassmen tonight for the fight they had in the fourth quarter,” Kieger said. “I just thought they poured their heart out in the fourth quarter, which is the team we need to be moving forward.”

Freshman guard Shay Hagans was one of those underclassmen who stepped up down the stretch Thursday night.

She finished the game with seven points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Hagans knows this team hasn’t reached its full potential yet this season, and as a freshman with three more years of eligibility ahead, she is focused on starting that trend in the right direction sooner rather than later.

“I feel that everything comes from practice, if we win in practice we’re going to win in games,” Hagans said. “We have to have that mamba mentality… I feel like if we all combine as a team we can make it as far as we want to. We have a lot to improve, this is just the start.”