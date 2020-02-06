Penn State came into Piscataway with upset intentions after a close contest with Rutgers from earlier in the season.

The Scarlet Knights separated themselves from the Lady Lions in the second quarter and pulled away for a 72-39 victory over the Lady Lions.

Long scoring droughts have been an issue for Penn State all season and it reappeared tonight

Penn State trailed by two at the end of the first quarter, but Rutgers started the second quarter on a 13-0 run that spanned for over six minutes.

Rutgers took advantage of Penn State’s inability to handle the ball and turned it into easy transition points.

The Lady Lions have now lost eight straight, and they fall to 7-16 overall, 1-11 in Big Ten play.

Second quarter drought

Penn State has usually seen its problems emerge in the second half, but tonight they appeared earlier than usual.

Siyeh Frazier knocked down Penn State’s first made shot in the second quarter with just 2:15 to go.

In a conference as tough as the Big Ten, a drought of this magnitude significantly hampers the Lady Lions’ ability to win.

The Lady Lions did end the quarter on an 8-2 run, but the damage was already done.

Dominated on the glass

Penn State made it a point of emphasis from the start that it wanted to shut down Rutgers’ Jordan Wallace.

However, with so much attention on her, the Lady Lions struggled to do its job on the glass.

Rutgers outrebounded Penn State 19-10 on the glass, with eight offensive rebounds, in the first half.

Penn State did go with a smaller lineup at times, which hurt its rebounding game.

However, when Alisia Smith and Lauren Ebo are on the court, the Lady Lions shouldn’t expect to get dominated on the glass like they did.

No answer for Arella Guriantes

The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer, just behind Kamaria McDaniel, took over tonight’s contest.

The redshirt junior guard outshined McDaniel, as the Scarlet Knights shut her down.

Guirantes finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and was 9-of-12 from the free throw line.

In the last contest between the two, Guirantes was shut down and only had 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Guirantes set the tone for Rutgers and showed her ability to put up big numbers when her team needs it.