Siyeh Frazier drove to the rim, rattled in a contested layup and headed to the line with a chance to tie the game with three seconds remaining in the first half.

Although she missed that chance, Penn State had completed its best first half of the season and shot over 60 percent from the field.

Alisia Smith gave Penn State a great first-quarter performance with eight big points. The Lady Lions made sharing the ball a point of emphasis, and only trailed by four after the first.

It got its role players involved, which helped Kamaria McDaniel to play less iso-ball and take less ill-advised shots, resulting in a fluid, offensive attack.

It trailed by one heading into the break against No. 10 Maryland and with one of its best first-half performance of the season, it seemed it might’ve been the perfect time for the Lady Lions to finally put together a complete 40-minute effort.

That didn’t happen, as Maryland dominated the second half and outscored Penn State 60-24 en route to a 105-69 victory.

Although the final result isn’t what Penn State and its fans wanted, the first half-performance against the Terrapins is something the Lady Lions can build on far beyond this season.

“I thought we did a great job with the ball not sticking,” Kieger said. “We shared the basketball, time per touch was better than it was in the second half, we set each other up, made the right pass and we were attacking downhill. Our spacing was great.”

The team that came out in the first half was not the same as the latter. The effort wasn’t there, the transition defense was abysmal, and Penn State flat out looked mentally defeated.

What was once a one-point deficit quickly turned into double digits and as much as 38 in the second half.

It’s not a secret that the third quarter has been an issue for Penn State all season, but today took it to new heights.

Looking at the box score, if I knew prior to today’s game that Penn State would’ve shot above 40 percent from the field, got to the line 19 times and shot near 80 percent from the stripe, a 37-point loss is the last thing that would’ve came to mind.

The first half wasn’t necessarily a great defensive performance with Maryland scoring 46 points of its own, but this Penn State team has its struggles with scoring and put up points with ease against an elite Maryland team.

We saw the struggles in the second half, but to put up an offensive performance like it did on Sunday and show that it has the potential — but just isn’t quite there yet as a program — is something that Kieger and Penn State fans can look forward to in the next few years.

At times, this Lady Lions team has played sound defense and it forces its fair share of turnovers at 16 per game. In fact, Maryland turned it over 14 times today, a mark that highlights the effectiveness of Penn State’s high-pressure defense.

“The first half they only had four points in transition and I think out of their 60 points in the second half, probably 40 of them were in transition,” Kieger said. “They pushed the pace, we didn’t and didn’t get back like we were supposed to.”

Ultimately, Maryland showed in the second half why its earned its ranking and why Penn State is at the bottom of the Big Ten standings. One team put together a complete performance, while the other is still trying to find its identity.

Penn State can look back at the first half and use it as momentum to help restore the prestige of what once was a dominant women’s basketball team.

Winning doesn’t just happen, it’s earned.