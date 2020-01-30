Penn State is attempting to snap its five-game losing streak in the Big Ten this Thursday against No. 18 Iowa.

In the 81-68 loss to Purdue, the Nittany Lions suffered in the third quarter after keeping the game close in the first half, something that has been plaguing the team all season.

“Obviously, it’s the same [issue throughout the season],” coach Carolyn Kieger said.

“We’re playing a team solidly for a half and then we come out flat, we take a punch and we fold, so we have to make sure that we're playing every possession like it matters and winning every moment.”

Despite the second half downturn, junior guard Kamaria McDaniel was able to score 35 points against the Boilermakers, her third 30-plus point performance this season. Despite this being her Big Ten career high scoring effort, the guard was unconcerned with her individual numbers.

“That type of stuff doesn't matter to me”, McDaniel said. “I'm just trying to do what it takes to help the team. God is good, and I’m going to continue to try to perform the best that I can to help the team win, that’s always the main goal.”

Iowa is coming off of an eight-game winning streak and currently sits atop of the Big Ten with an 8-1 record.

The Hawkeyes typically outscore their opponents by 11.4 points, and lead the conference in assists, averaging 20.6 per game, as well as field-goal percentage with an average shooting percentage of 48.8.

Individually, Iowa has three players that rank among the top ten scorers in the Big Ten. Kathleen Doyle, Monika Czinano and Mackenzie Meyer average 18.7, 15.2 and 15.1 points per game respectively. Doyle is the Big Ten assist leader with 6.2 on average, and Czinano has the best individual field goal percentage, shooting around 70 percent.

“[Iowa is] just very patient, they move the ball well”, Kieger said. “They play very smart and they expose you in different ways."

Penn State, with a 1-8 record in the Big Ten, understands that to be able to be competitive with the rest of the conference, they will have to overcome the second-half issues they have previously faced.

McDaniel said that the team just needs to find a way to lock-in after halftime to be able to stay competitive. Kieger said that the team’s mentality is important as well, staying positive and competing for every possession.

“We have to get on third quarters together”, McDaniel said. “We [are playing well in] the first, second and fourth quarter.”

Tip-off against Iowa is underway at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Bryce Jordan Center.