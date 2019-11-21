Senior guard Siyeh Frazier put on an offensive clinic in Penn State’s win over Clemson.

The Lady Lions lost to La Salle 69-67 in disappointing fashion last Sunday in a game where Penn State failed to go on a run offensively in the second half and gave away a 20 point halftime lead.

Frazier made sure that history would not repeat itself against Clemson.

Frazier had a double-double, scoring 17 points on 6-of-15 field goal shooting as well as shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. The guard also had 10 rebounds and four assists.

Frazier led the Lady Lions in points, rebounds, efficiency and usage percentage.

“One thing I talked about was just like, one minute of hard basketball, 40 times,” Frazier said. “So playing all the way through it, keep playing and keep going.

In the third quarter, Penn State struggled to find momentum for a while, not scoring for almost six minutes, until a jumper by Frazier energized the Lady Lions into another offensively- dominant scoring run.

Frazier got into her teammates’ faces multiple times throughout the night, expressing exhilaration over important, crunch time plays.

“I think it's just important because my thing is showing emotion, and they want me to show more emotion and I think I should too, and that's kind of where that came from, and they asked me for that,” Frazier said. “So, I gotta give [it to] them. And if that makes them play better than [that] makes us better.”

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions outscored the Tigers 15-14 to hold the lead and expand the gap that Clemson has built up in the third.

Frazier also helped out on the defensive end, causing turnovers for Penn State and keeping the pace up-tempo on both sides of the court.

This season, Frazier has averaged 14.6 points per game, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, and has proved to be a valuable asset in turning the tide in the Lady Lions’ favor.

But she hasn’t been able to do it alone.

“I just gotta give it to my teammates, I mean they lean on me, they lean on me heavy and I expect them to,” Frazier said. “I've just got to give them my best all the time.”