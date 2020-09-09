Losing a quarter of your team's entire offensive output may spell disaster for any team, let alone a team that's output is from one player.

That's the current state of Penn State’s women’s basketball team after breakout star guard Kamaria McDaniel transferred to Baylor following the end of the season.

Finding the nearly 20 points-per-game McDaniel provided at the guard position from one single player may be a very difficult task for second-year coach Carolyn Kieger.

Instead, Kieger and staff will likely look to a group of guards with varying levels of experience to match McDaniel’s lost offensive production as a unit instead of all at once.

Kieger is looking to improve upon a season where the Lady Lions went 7-23 overall and 1-17 in Big Ten play.

Leading the charge in the Lady Lions' bounceback efforts will likely be sophomore Makenna Marisa.

Marisa, who was the team’s third-leading scorer last season with an average of 9.2 ppg, will need to lead a group of young, but talented freshmen despite being only a sophomore herself.

The leadership mantle will also fall upon two experienced players who have yet to play a game as a Lady Lion in transfers Niya Beverly and Kelly Jekot.

Beverly, a senior who transferred from Wisconsin, started all three years with the program, averaging 6.7 points and 3.2 assists per game over her career.

Jekot comes from an in-state program — Villanova, where she graduated last year. During her senior year, Jekot put up an average of 13.8 ppg while shooting over 40% from three.

The only other guard on the roster with any minutes in the book for the Lady Lions is sophomore Shay Hagans.

Hagans is the second-highest returning scorer for the team, after scoring an average of 5.2 ppg while dishing out just over an assist per game.

The remaining guards on the roster are what makes Penn State one of the most interesting teams in the country, as the Lady Lions list eight freshmen at the position.

With the team hitting the hypothetical reset button after a tumultuous 2019-20 season that saw many of the team’s starters departing the program, Kieger was able to bring in players who will hopefully fit well within her newly established culture.

Starring in the group of talented freshmen is Leilani Kapinus.

Kapinus is the No. 8 ranked point guard in the class of 2020 and the No. 30 overall recruit according to ESPN.

The McDonald’s All-American nominee led her high school to a regional championship last season while being named the Wisconsin Player of the Year.

Another key newcomer is Maddie Burke, the Pennsylvania 6A Player of the Year, who is ranked as a top-50 recruit in the 2020 class by three separate recruiting rankings and was a four-time all-state honoree.

A second McDonald’s All-American nominee, Kaci Donovan will also be looking to carve out minutes in a packed back-court.

Donovan, a New York first-team all-state nominee, scored over 500 points during both of her final two seasons in high school while also helping the Philadelphia Belles AAU team capture the U-17 Nike Tournament of Champions.

Leading her high school team to a 94-9 record over her 4-year career clearly demonstrates the winning mentality Nyam Thornton will bring to the Lady Lions during her freshman season.

Ranked as the No. 31 point-guard in her class by ESPN, Thornton received all-honors three times during high school in Ohio.

The No. 24 guard in her class according to the College Girls Basketball Report, Nan Garcia averaged 19.9 points per game during her junior year while earning all-state status once over her career.

Constance Thomas is yet another freshman guard who was a prolific scorer in high school. Thomas put up 54 points in a game during her senior year at Camp Jewell Academy in Florida and was a member of the all-region team twice.

The final members of the freshman guard core are Mekkena Boyd and Tova Sabel.

Boyd led her team to the Vermont state championship all four years during high school, capturing two of the titles while being named to the all-state team twice.

Boyd was also nominated for the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year in her senior year.

Sabel, who hails from Stockholm, is a four year member of the Swedish national team and was named the MVP of the U-19 European league in 2019. Tova recorded a 44-point game in the European league while playing with the Swedish squad — Alvik Basket.

With a lot of new faces in the Lady Lions' backcourt, it'll be important for all the guards to buy into Kieger's vision and step into their roles quickly in order for Penn State to be able to turn things around.