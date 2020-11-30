The Penn State women’s basketball team cruised to its second win of the season, besting in-state foe Saint Francis by a 33 point margin.

The Lady Lions routed the Red Flash 87-54 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday to move to 2-0 on the young season and starting coach Carolyn Kieger's second season with another win.

The Lady Lions struggled on the offensive end to start the first quarter forcing several turnovers on defense but failing to capitalize on the other end as several close attempts in the paint careened off the rim.

The team got a spark from sophomore guard Shay Hagans toward the end of the quarter, as Hagans attacked the basket on offense and then followed up her first points of the game with a steal on defense, taking the ball the other way to score again off of her defensive effort.

Several defensive lapses by the Lady Lions led to easy scoring opportunities for the Red Flash, allowing them to keep the game close early.

Entering halftime, the Lady Lions led 36-22 thanks to improved efficiency on offense and some key stops down the stretch, leading to a 13-0 run over the final six minutes.

The story of the first half for Penn State was self-inflicted errors. The Lady Lions were clearly the better team, but 12 turnovers, missed opportunities on offense and missed assignments on defense allowed Saint Francis to stay in the game for the majority of the first half.

After pulling away late in the first half, the Lady Lions never looked back, extending their lead to 58-41 by the end of the third quarter.

The team also scored routinely on the offensive end and even on misses, as senior forward Johnasia Cash was often under the rim to put the ball right back up.

Jekot the Lady Lions' leader on offense

Jekot was clearly feeling it tonight, scoring 13 in the first half and finishing the game as the team’s leading scorer with 24 points while recording a double-double thanks to 10 rebounds as well.

The Red Flash had no answer for Jekot’s efforts on offense as she scored from everywhere on the court and facilitated the offense the way a fifth-year player is expected to.

Her play opened up the offense for the rest of the team, forcing defenders to over help on defense and therefore creating easy scoring opportunities for her teammates.

If the Lady Lions are able to compete against some of the top teams in the Big Ten, Jekot will need to continue to play at an extremely high level.

Jekot was on the ball less in the second half, but showed off her basketball IQ as she was simply in the right place at the right time on many occasions

Hagans and Cash bring the energy

This team could live and die by the play of Hagans and Cash, the two are both energy players who’s tireless play is evident on both the offensive and defensive ends.

Hagans had two steals on the day and was explosive on offense, blowing by defenders on several occasions and finishing with 10 points.

Cash was even more dominant throughout the game, recording three offensive rebounds and eight total while scoring 16 points, many of which were off of second chance opportunities.

When Hagans and Cash are playing well, the team appears to have a different edge, playing with more energy and moving the ball up and down the floor at a brisk pace while disrupting the opposing team’s offense with high energy defense.

Coach Carolyn Kieger has expressed her desire for the team to play at a fast pace and Hagans and Cash are the two players who will help push this squad to play the way Kieger wants.

Lady Lions need consistency from the bench

With just 18 bench points in the contest, the Penn State bench appeared to have a decent contribution to tonight's win.

However, half way through the third quarter, the bench had just six points. The majority of the team’s total bench points came in the fourth quarter with the game already in hand.

Going forward, the Lady Lions will likely need some more help from their rotational players as they face tougher competition and their starters have the occasional bad day.

Penn State's fast play style also puts extra strain on the stamina of its starters. Scoring off the bench will be needed to avoid runs by the opponent as starters get a breather on the bench.

Freshman guard Tova Sabel had a team high 14 points in the Lady Lions first contest of the season, but finished the second game with just 7 points.

Sabel has shown she has the ability to be a reliable scorer off the bench, but a more consistent showing will be needed down the stretch.

Freshman Constance Thomas looked impressive off the bench in the closing minutes of the game, playing aggressive defense, and scoring four in the fourth quarter along with an assist.

With one non-conference game left in the beginning of the season, Kieger and her staff will hope to figure out who can provide the team with some key minutes off the bench.