When Coquese Washington became the WNBA Players Association’s first president in 1999, the association was in dire straits.

Yearly salaries for players began at around $5,000, and year-round health insurance was unheard of. Both paid maternity leave and retirement benefits were foreign concepts to the WNBA’s Players Association in its early stages.

“We just wanted to make sure that the fight for things would make playing in the WNBA a career and not a side job,” Washington told The Daily Collegian. "The conditions that we were playing under made it impossible for this to be a career or profession."

Fast forward 21 years later and the WNBA has become a league where women can play basketball professionally without needing a second job, and the league has become a leader in protesting social injustice.

“In terms of television coverage, in terms of longevity, it’s really fantastic,” Washington said. “To see the players stepping up and using the platform that they have as professional athletes, and working and fighting for change, it’s important.”

As president of the Players Association, Washington led negotiations for the WNBA’s first collective bargaining agreement, which established minimum salaries, retirement plans, year round health coverage and a maternity policy.

“At the time, it was daunting, because it was a big task,” Washington said. “It was also very liberating and enlightening, because I think we knew at the time that this was going to be a league that had a really good chance of surviving for the long haul.”

Before coaching at Penn State from 2007-2019 and representing the WNBA in 1999, Washington played collegiately at Notre Dame from 1989-1993, earning her law degree shortly after in 1997.

Upon graduation, Washington played in the now-defunct American Basketball League and then the WNBA, where she navigated a six-year career with three teams.

Looking back on her playing career during the WNBA’s infancy, Washington said she and other players laid the groundwork for the association to be where it is today — at the forefront of social justice.

“I think one of the things that we did as pioneers in the league was establish a sense of fighting for what’s important,” Washington said. “As women, we had to fight for legitimacy, for professionalism. I think that was the foundation for the fight to be heard.”

Washington learned how to fight these battles firsthand during her playing days under legendary Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Former Penn State men's hockey player Liam Folkes to continue professional career overseas Former Penn State men's hockey forward Liam Folkes is set to play overseas on loan with the …

And those lessons became ones central to her time as a head coach.

“Like coach McGraw did for me, I try to do for [my players],” Washington said. “I view my role as one that I’m helping girls become women, so I want to give them a mentorship that’s going to be impactful.”

By working with McGraw for over a decade, Washington said she also learned from her how to balance all aspects of her life.

Once she took over at Penn State in 2007, Washington understood how important it would be to engage in meaningful discussions and prevent players from living in a “sports bubble.”

“We didn’t want to live in a vacuum,” Washington said. “We wanted our student-athletes to understand that there’s a lot of other things going on in the world that are important, and probably more important than whether or not we win or lose a basketball game.”

As a Black head coach at a predominantly white institution, Washington said she most often felt welcomed, but there were times she received racist death threat letters in the mail.

Washington said while these moments were not representative of her time at Penn State, she would not allow her team to stay uninformed.

As the Lady Lions’ head coach, she took the team to see both Maya Angelou and former President Barack Obama speak on campus.

Additionally, Washington said the team would hold a “morning huddle” meeting every Monday, talking about anything from social injustices to climate change to human trafficking.

Washington often told the team to research these topics critically and analytically rather than simply believing what they saw on social media.

From her experiences in the WNBA, Washington believed it was important to educate her team about how to conduct themselves in life outside of basketball.

“We have to equip ourselves with the skills necessary to be productive and impact society at large,” Washington said. “It’s much harder to do that when you’re not aware of what’s going on.”

In the Penn State community, Washington befriended Penn State’s former senior Vice President for administration, Carol Herrmann.

While Herrmann retired from Penn state in 1999, she was a season ticket holder for Lady Lions basketball for six years during Washington’s tenure. Herrmann got to know Washington through the Pennsylvania Pink Zone, a central Pennsylvania organization centered around the fight against breast cancer.

By admiring Washington as a coach and later crafting a friendship, Herrmann said she had the utmost respect for the way she approached coaching basketball.

“I think her whole life is dedicated to social justice,” Herrmann said. “She very consciously chose coaching over law. She chose coaching because she thought that would give her a better opportunity to have a positive impact on more lives.”

Herrmann said Washington was a natural leader who the team was incredibly close to. From her years supporting the Lady Lions’ basketball program, Herrmann noticed close bonds between Washington and her players.

These bonds were in no small part due to the former head coach’s approach to important social issues like gender and racial inequality.

While her friendship with Washington is less than a decade old, Herrmann said she admired how Washington interacted with the team by having difficult conversations and engaging with the community.

“I think her whole life has been dedicated to social justice in the way she conducts herself,” Herrmann said. “I know that she sees women’s basketball as a tremendous opportunity for women, including women of color.”

Washington said as a coach, she holds the role of helping empower women to be the best versions of themselves.

However, she said there are necessary actions outside of a coach-player relationship in the fight for racial and gender equality.

“I would love to see more diversity in representation, both on the athletic side and administrative side of campus,” Washington said. “The more we can have more transparent and equitable hiring practices and policies that go into place, the better.”

Though Washington has since moved onto Notre Dame and Carolyn Kieger has filled her shoes leading the Lady Lions, the focus on social justice has not gone away within the women’s basketball program.

Kieger, who is part of the Big Ten’s Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism coalition, has set aside the fifth day of every month — in honor of George Floyd’s college basketball number — for her team to engage in actionable items in the fight for racial and gender equality.

“We want them to use their platform and their voice for positive change,” Kieger said. “For us, we believe in equality here in our program, and we believe in doing the right thing.”

Kieger acknowledged in her role as a head coach, she, like Washington, has a duty to educate the team about more than basketball.

But first, Kieger said she has to take action herself.

“I have to do my part, and I have to do more than just listen,” Kieger said. “I have to find out ways that I can do more and give more back to the community. We need to do more.”

Kieger shared Washington’s sentiment for the WNBA’s activism from their bubble and said the association created “a platform for them to follow.”

But for Kieger, the discussions about racism and gender inequality stretch further than the baseline.

“It’s way bigger than basketball,” Kieger said. “It’s way bigger than our team and our community. This is something that is a worldwide fight right now.”