In the first year of the Carolyn Kieger era, Penn State is looking to improve its game and progress as the season marches on.

With a new coaching regime and some key veteran injuries, the strength of the Big Ten will be a daunting task for this young group of Lady Lions in 2020.

Therefore, with a tough stretch run ahead — which started on Thursday night with a hard-fought loss to Rutgers — Penn State should focus about coming away with wins, but it should be equally concerned with developing as a program as well.

The Big Ten may just be the most competitive conference in the nation this season, and the Lady Lions’ next four opponents are competing at the top of the conference standings and currently post a combined record of 52-14 this season.

While the team will go in as underdogs into these matchups like it did on Thursday, Penn State must continue to capitalize on these chances against solid opponents to improve as a team.

Kieger preaches her culture constantly and has continues to be patient with her process in the development of her program.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made this year,” Kieger said. “But we’ve gotta come into these games ready to take some Ws.”

As Kieger teaches her young program cornerstones how to win on the biggest college stage, the belief in which she has in her team is evident and will be a big part of this upcoming run.

And as the Lady Lions came up short against the Scarlet Knights, the first year head coach stated that her team can do better, despite a hard fought game with one of the better teams in the Big Ten.

“Close doesn’t cut it,” Kieger said. “We’re getting there and getting better, but we have to approach these games with some confidence.”

This is the attitude it takes to build up a program which is going through a difficult rebuild, but getting the team to fight for a coaching staff and a program is extremely commendable.

And that is just what Kieger has done.

If the Lady Lions are able to take this mindset and pull out multiple victories against some of these Big Ten’s premier programs, then they will avoid falling into the bottom of the standings and continue to look toward the top of the league going forward.

But this will start with small adjustments and paying attention to important details on a daily basis

Chasing down loose balls and eliminating turnovers are some of the things that will have to be cleaned up in order to accomplish this feat but the team is well aware of that and has preached this since the start of this season.

Overall, Penn State’s collective intensity will have to be boosted as beating the top talent in the country will require extra grit and determination.

“We are trying to make hustle plays,” Kieger said. “That’s who we are trying to be."