Two Penn State women's basketball games were revealed on Tuesday as other teams around the country continue to reveal their basketball schedules for the upcoming season.

On Nov. 25, Penn State will host Coppin State in an early season matchup for both squads.

The Lady Lions last faced off against the Eagles in 2008, where they won 76-61.

On Dec. 3, the Lady Lions will host Rhode Island in what will be the Rams second game of the season.

Penn State leads the all-time series against the Rams 17-1 dating back to the first meeting in 1979 and the Lady Lions won their last meeting 88-48 back in March of 1991.

