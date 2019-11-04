Fans new and old have heard Penn State’s new motto since coach Carolyn Kieger took the reigns of the program.

Kieger abides by the phrase, “It’s a new era for Penn State women’s basketball.”

But what exactly will that new era look like?

For Kieger, it’s a style of hard-nosed, gritty, give-it-your-all style of basketball. Kieger made note of that after her team’s first game under the new system in the exhibition against Kutztown.

“Every possession needs to be played as hard as you possibly can,” Kieger said. “I don’t think we’re grasping that yet and it’s going to take time.”

Early on, Kieger accepted the fact that there were going to be some bumps in the road. In the Nittany Lions’ exhibition against the Golden Bears, they committed 27 turnovers.

“I knew that if we wanted to play at the pace that we want to play, that there’s going to be some growing pains and that we’re going to turn the ball over,” Kieger said. “We’ll get after that and we’ll watch film to solve it.”

However, despite the high amount of turnovers, Penn State remained consistent in sticking to the play style. The Nittany Lions’ insistence on pushing the pace for the entire game eventually took a toll on Kutztown.

Kieger mentioned how her teams has grown significantly since the first day she’s stepped on campus.

“We’ve gotten better in seven months but we’ve got a drastic way to go still, when it comes to effort and what it actually takes to be intense until the level that I want,” Kieger said. “That’s something that hopefully the next time you guys see us, it’ll be better and then after that, it’ll continue to get better every single game.”

One player that fits this new play style is freshman guard is Shay Hagans. Whether it is using her speed to push the pace or he peskiness on the defensive side of the ball, she’s a true embodiment of what Kieger wants from her team.

“We forced them into 32 turnovers and 16 steals, which is great,” Kieger said. “Shay gave us a spark off the bench and I’m pleased with the minutes some people gave off the bench, as well.”

Prying someone away from the success and her alma mater in Marquette certainly isn’t easy to do in any manner.

The Golden Eagles made the NCAA tournament the past three seasons, including a combined record of 76-26. However, Marquette was bounced in the second round of the NCAA tournament each of the last two seasons.

So why would Kieger leave a program she played for that has had consistent success and multiple trips to the NCAA tournament?

According to Kieger, it’s about the history and possessing the same values as those here at Penn State.

“First and foremost, I want to be at a place that wants to be elite and win national championships,” Kieger said. “The leadership here drew me to that and to surround yourself with those on the same mission as you is something that I want to be surrounded with every single day. I want to be held to a high standard and I think Penn State women’s basketball is a place that I can do that.”

While the Lady Lions have work to do, Kieger is excited for the upcoming season and has a big vision for Penn State’s future.

“This is a place where we can compete and become a top-five program,” Kieger said. “Is it going to be easy? are we going to do it tomorrow? Absolutely not. We have the structure, we have the support, we have the people that believe it and aren’t going to stop until we get there.”

Kieger has high hopes and has a message for the fans heading into the season.

“The first order of business is getting the team effort better,” Kieger said. “The second order of business is filling up the BJC. So, tell your friends because it’s about to be a fun ride, so we need to pack that place and people need to jump on the bandwagon now.”