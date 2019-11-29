Penn State is heading out to Berkeley, California to compete in the Cal Classic this Friday and Saturday.

The Lady Lions are coming off of a tough loss against George Mason last Sunday, losing 78-68 to the Patriots.

There were flashes of offensive dominance for Penn State, and the Lady Lions led by 11 points at halftime after scoring 25 points in the second half, but those moments were few and far between in both the third and fourth quarters.

George Mason dominated, especially in the third quarter, outscoring Penn State 22-10. The Lady Lions and never regained the momentum that was present earlier in the game.

In their first game of the tournament, the Lady Lions are hoping to bounce back with a win against Long Beach State.

Long Beach State currently has a 1-4 record and is currently amidst a three-game losing streak. Their only win of the season so far has been their 94-47 game against Westcliff on Nov. 9.

In the current season, Long Beach State has averaged 64 points per game, shooting 38% from the field and 25% from the three-point line. They have been outscored by their opponents by an average margin of 3.6 points per game.

Long Beach State is led by sophomore guard’s Justina King and Shanaijah Davidson.

King averages 14 points per game on 42 percent field goal shooting and is also shooting 33 percent from behind the arc. The 5-foot-8 guard is also averaging 2.4 rebounds per game.

Davidson averages 13.5 points on 33 percent field goal shooting and 10 percent three-point shooting.

The Lady Lions are 3-3 in their current season. As a team, Penn State has shot 38 percent from the field and 26 percent from behind the arc this season and has averaged 41.2 rebounds and 10.7 assists.

Junior guard Kamaria McDaniel, senior guard Siyeh Frazier, and sophomore forward Lauren Ebo are all averaging double-digit scoring for the Lady Lions.

McDaniel is currently the leading scorer, averaging 16.7 points per game on 42 percent field goal shooting and 26 percent three-point shooting.

The Lady Lions will either play Cal or North Carolina Central in the tournament consolation game or in the championship.

Penn State and Long Beach State will tip-off on Friday, Nov. 29 from Haas Pavilion at 6:15 p.m.