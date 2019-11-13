Heading into Wednesday’s game, Anna Camden saw a total of four minutes of game time on the season.

However, Camden made the most of her chances tonight with her increase in playing time and played a vital role in Penn State’s 72-59 victory over Fordham.

Camden, the freshman out of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, had 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and went a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.

For Camden, it was working with her coaches off the court that helped prepare her for her increase in minutes.

“I felt prepared and I was excited,” Camden said. “I knew once I got in the game I could hit those shots, so I knew my work before paid off. My teammates got me the ball, so credits to them on that.”

Coach Carolyn Kieger stated Camden’s focus off the court was working on getting back to being herself.

“We had some talks in the last couple of days about what she needed to do and I told her she needs to focus on her teammates first and become a leader,” Kieger said. “I thought she did a great job of that the last few days and then when her focus wasn’t on herself, she was relaxed, able to shoot.”

Kieger also noted that the decision was made amongst the coaching staff after the game against Rider that Camden needed to get more minutes.

“She showed us that she needs to and she should’ve been,” Kieger said. “I think it was a confidence boost for her the last few days when we were talking about leadership and bringing the juice. It’s huge to know that she can come in there, have that pressure on her shoulders and make big-time plays.”

While Camden’s 14 points might not jump off the scoresheet compared to Siyeh Frazier’s 19 points and 10 rebounds in her double-double performance, it was the timeliness of her points that were key.

Late into the third quarter, Fordham slowly started to crawl itself back into the game by making clutch threes. The Rams took advantage of battling for second-chance opportunities and they made Penn State pay for it.

The Rams cut the lead to single digits early in the fourth quarter and left an ominous feeling inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

However, Camden drained a momentum-changing three from the left corner with 7:44 remaining in the game, which ultimately killed all of Fordham’s momentum.

From that point on, the Lady Lions gained control of the game and Fordham never seriously threatened the rest of the game.

Camden also added three blocks on the other end of the court to add to her historic night.

“Obviously, it felt great and it was really exciting,” Camden said. “I’m just really proud of our team for bouncing back after that loss and responding with this kind of energy.

As a forward, Camden provides a “stretch-four” look to the Lady Lions’ offense, which helps create opportunities for her teammates, too.

“It’s really important to me to be able to help my team in that way,” Camden said. “I think that right now I’m still focusing on the physicality and getting stronger so I can help more than just stretch the floor. The three is my strength, so it’s great to be able to help my team in that way.”