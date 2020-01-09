On the fourth try, Penn State got its first Big Ten win of the season.

The Lady Lions beat Michigan State 86-73 to get their first win of the new year.

Penn State held the Spartans to 39 percent shooting, rising to 1-3 against Big Ten teams.

In the first half, the Lady Lions and Spartans traded baskets back and forth for most of the first quarter.

Junior guard Kamaria McDaniel hit two three-pointers to put Penn State up by 5 before the first quarter ended.

In the second quarter, the Lady Lions extended their lead to 47-36 at halftime.

In the second half, Michigan State opened up with an 11-0 in the first three minutes, but Penn State regained the lead just as quickly and managed to fend off the Spartans’ attempts to close the scoring gap.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions solidified their lead against Michigan State to close out the game.

McDaniel finished with a double-double, with 24 points and a career-high 11 rebounds as well as 9 assists. Senior guard Siyeh Frazier led the Lady Lions in scoring alongside McDaniel with 24 points as well.

Both Frazier and freshman guard Shay Hagans both put up career-high numbers, with 12 points for Hagans.

Here are three takeaways from tonight’s game:

Fast-paced game out of the gate

Penn State has had a history of taking time to warm up the offense this season.

However, against Michigan State, the Lady Lions kept the nonstop momentum in the first half, with 19 fast break points and 32 points in the paint.

The second half was more of the same, with Penn State scoring 14 points in the paint.

The Lady Lions were able to keep an up-tempo playing style in check as well, with only 18 turnovers.

Sharing the ball

While the Lady Lions tend to have a habit of falling back on Frazier and McDaniel for scoring, this was not the case against Michigan State.

In the game, Hagans, Alisia Smith, Frazier, and McDaniel were all in double figures, and every player with at least 14 minutes finished with at least 6 points.

In addition, Penn State had a season-high 22 assists on 31 made field goals.

On average, the Lady Lions have 10.8 assists in the current season, which Penn State had already beaten by halftime with 16.

Lady Lions defense

The Lady Lions defense was able to stifle the efforts of Michigan States’s leading scorer, Nia Clouden, holding her to 11 points on 31 percent shooting, 4 points below her average.

The Lady Lions were also able to force turnovers on the Spartans throughout the game and convert those opportunities into 19 points.

Penn State was also on top of rebounding the Spartans missed shots, outrebounding Michigan State 29-22.