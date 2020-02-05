Following its seventh straight defeat on Sunday, Penn State will travel to New Brunswick, New Jersey to take on Rutgers for the second time this season on Thursday.

The last time these two teams faced off, the Scarlet Knights claimed a hard-fought 62-57 victory as Penn State was able to hang with one of the best teams in the Big Ten until late in the second half, when Rutgers went on a 7-3 run to maintain their lead.

The third quarter also played a part in the Lady Lion’s struggles, with Penn State shooting just over 28 percent in that frame.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-4 in Big Ten play and have lost three of their last four games. They are 16-5 in the overall season.

Rutgers has the No. 1 scoring defense in the Big Ten, allowing only 55 points per game on average.

The Scarlet Knights also boast the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten, Arella Guirantes.

Guirantes averages 19.4 points per game, and also is ranked in the top 10 in the Big Ten rankings in regards to assists, blocked shots and defensive rebounds.

However, Guirantes was held to only 10 points in the last meeting between the two teams.

“We’re expecting a battle. [Rutgers is] coming off a really tough double-overtime loss at Minnesota, so they're going to be fired up and ready to come out,” assistant coach Ginny Boggess said. “ You know they’re such a strong defensive team, they're physical they're big. So, we're gonna have to control the tempo, we're gonna have to push the pace and get more possessions and have to take care of the basketball.”

Last Sunday, Penn State fell to Northwestern 82-59. The teams were neck and neck up until the third quarter when the Lady Lions fell into a familiar slump and were unable to defend against the Wildcats onslaught.

Against Rutgers, Penn State hopes to avoid the quarter-long dead zones that have made regular appearances in the Lady Lions games throughout the season.

“[Our goal is to] finish the game,” junior guard Kamaria McDaniel said. “We were right there last time and I think we're going to learn from that experience to be able to come out in and finish this time. Everybody knows our third quarters have been horrendous, so we can fix that and really jump out on somebody in the third quarter. Then I feel like we should be fine.”

McDaniel is the Big Ten’s leading scorer, averaging 19.9 points a game, but her efforts have not been enough for a team that is currently in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.

“We'll be ready for anything and at the end of the day, we’ll be our best selves,” Boggess said. “It doesn't matter who we're playing, we just need to be the best we can possibly be and the rest will fall in place.”

Penn State and Rutgers will tip-off at 7 p.m. at the Rutgers Athletic Center.