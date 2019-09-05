The Lady Lions can be seen on national television at least three times during the 2019-2020 season.

The Big Ten Conference announced the television schedule for women’s basketball Thursday, along with the men’s basketball television schedule.

Three January conference games for Penn State will be televised on the Big Ten Network and BTN Plus.

The first of the televised games will be when The Lady Lions travel to Madison to take on Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 4 p.m on the Big Ten Network.

The Jan. 23 matchup against the Hoosiers of Indiana is the only Penn State home game slated to appear on the Big Ten Network. That game will tip at 6 p.m.

The Lady Lions will face Purdue in an away game on Sunday, Jan. 26 on the Big Ten Network. The game time has still yet to be determined.

Penn State’s late-season matchups against Michigan on Feb. 27 and Michigan State on March 1 may both be aired nationally, depending on the games’ postseason implications. If they are not televised, both games will be available on BTN Plus.