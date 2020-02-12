Basketball star Maya Moore is sitting out her second-straight season to fight for Jonathan Irons’ rights, who she believes is innocent.

Moore has appeared at numerous court hearings and has helped pay for his defense team.

In the process, Moore will also miss the 2020 Olympics, but her actions have set an example for others to follow.

Coach Carolyn Kieger acknowledges how her position at Penn State helps give her the opportunity to give back, too.

“Women’s basketball is such a diverse sport and I love being a part of it,” Kieger said. “I love giving young women the chance to do what they love and give them a platform to not only impact Penn State, but to impact the community.”

“I think our team has done a phenomenal job giving back and doing a lot of community service, especially with our diverse population.”

Kieger also noted how she really takes pride in how her team can set an example.

“Looking at different clubs on campus and backgrounds of where people are from and I would think that women’s basketball is one of the more diverse groups on campus,” Kieger said. “I love that we can set an example and that our young women can become confident and believe that they can conquer anything, regardless of race, age, sex. We have that platform here at Penn State and anything is possible.”

Sophomore forward Lauren Ebo recognizes that Black History Month is for more than just African-Americans.

“We’ve been celebrating it for many years now; it’s important to carry on that tradition, embrace the month and for all people to learn about the culture and its importance,” Ebo said.

Kamaria McDaniel appreciates those that came before her and have set the standard for everyone to be treated equally.

“It’s huge because people paved the way for us to even have this opportunity,” McDaniel said. “I wouldn’t be here without the pioneers, paving the way for black people as a community has created a lot of other good things.”

“It’s not just for our race, so it’s key that we celebrate those individuals.”

Senior guard Siyeh Frazier feels that Black History Month is “a huge part of our society and something that should be important to us”.

“It’s important to realize the relevance that it has to people in America and athletes in America,” Frazier said.

Frazier also noted that Moore’s actions off the court exemplifies standing up for something, despite what others may think.

“I think it’s important to stand up for what you believe in and take what you believe as the most important thing to you, regardless of how others view it,” Frazier said.

Ebo looks at Moore’s actions as an inspiration and views it as a similar act to Colin Kaepernick’s stance with the NFL.

“I think that’s extremely important for the basketball community and it’s key to show what you believe in and have that belief, even if you have to sit out in the sport that you love,” Ebo said. “It really shows that you believe in something and everyone knows that.”

McDaniel has also recognized the impact that Moore has had and how her actions are self-less and makes her a model citizen.

“I think that’s huge because a lot of people put their value on the things that they shouldn’t and she’s sacrificed something for a greater cause,” McDaniel said. “That’s Black History Month and that’s what all those individuals did that made an impact.”

“I really commend her for that and she’s a great example for someone like me.”

In Kieger’s opinion, Moore has served as a pioneer for women’s basketball.

“Obviously to her it’s bigger than basketball and she wants to take her platform and use it for the greater good,” Kieger said. “I don’t think there’s anyone that doesn’t respect her on and off the court. She’s a great example for our young women as they move forward in their basketball careers but post-basketball as well.

“At some point the game is done and the ball stops bouncing.”