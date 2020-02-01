As Penn State heads into its second straight game against a ranked opponent, it will look to build off of a dominant fourth quarter against No. 18 Iowa.

While the Lady Lions fell short, they cut a 23-point, fourth quarter deficit to eight against the No. 18 Hawkeyes. Ultimately, they won the second half 41-36.

Coach Carolyn Kieger acknowledged her team’s effort and how it can build on that, now that Penn State is heading towards the end of its season.

“I’m extremely proud of our underclassmen tonight for the fight they had in the fourth quarter,” Kieger said. “I just thought they poured their heart out in the fourth quarter, which is the team we need to be moving forward.”

The 77-66 loss makes it six straight defeats for the Lady Lions and they sit at the bottom of the Big Ten with a 1-9 conference record.

The No. 23 Wildcats enter Sunday’s contest with a 18-3 overall record, and are tied for second in the Big Ten with an 8-2 conference record.

Their two losses are to Iowa, who currently sits atop the Big Ten standings, and Maryland, who they are tied for second with in the conference.

Northwestern and Penn State faced each other just under two weeks ago, in which the Wildcats won in dominating fashion, 85-59.

The trio of Abi Scheid, Abbie Wolf and Lindsay Pulliam overpowered the Lady Lions, and combined for 59 of Northwestern’s 85 points that evening.

Scheid was nearly perfect from the field, scoring 24 points on 8-of-9 shooting, a perfect 6-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc, along with seven rebounds in just 27 minutes of play.

Makenna Marissa scored a career-high 17 points against the Wildcats, and was the second best scorer behind Kamaria McDaniel, who scored 18.

However, Penn State struggled often and early and dug itself a hole early on the road. In fact, it shot just 2-of-18 from the field in the first quarter, and found itself down 24-7 after one quarter.

The struggles continued in the second, as the Lady Lions only scored 19 points in the first half with six total made field goals. They were down 45-19 at the break, with barely any positives to take away from the half.

Pulliam is coming off of a 32-point performance on Thursday in Northwestern’s 81-73 victory over Michigan, in which she’ll likely have a significant impact on Sunday’s contest, as she did in the previous meeting.

Penn State and Northwestern will tip-off at noon on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.