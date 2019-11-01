In coach Carolyn Kieger’s first game at Penn State, the Lady Lions put together a sloppy first half.

The less-than-ideal start wasn’t enough to prevent a victory, though, and Penn State won its exhibition with Kutztown 64-44.

The latter half was more efficient for the Lady Lions, but the two teams combined for 59 turnovers.

However, turnovers weren’t a major factor for Penn State as Kutztown struggled as well. The Golden Bears turned the ball over 19 times and shot 3-17 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Although it was an exhibition, it was an opportunity for Penn State to work out the kinks of a new system.

Junior Kamaria McDaniel was impressive from the start and led the Nittany Lions in the first half with nine points and five rebounds. McDaniel finished the night with a double-double, finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman Shay Hagans provided a spark on both ends for Penn State. Her ability to push the pace and stay in front of defenders was a bright spot in the first half. Hagans finished with five points, three rebounds and four steals.

Penn State headed into the half with a 31-18 lead over the Golden Bears.

In the second half, the Lady Lions asserted their dominance on the defensive side of the ball, once again.

Although, Penn State struggled to score consistently outside of McDaniel, its ability to turn turnovers into fast-break opportunities played to its advantage all night.

Kutztown finished the night shooting 26% from the field and committed 32 turnovers.

Here are three takeaways from tonight’s game:

Turnovers galore

It wasn’t pretty basketball from either side for most of the night, with the two combining for 59 turnovers.

Penn State had 15 turnovers in the first half but was able to limit itself to 12 turnovers in the second half.

Most of the Lady Lions’ turnovers were when they decided to push the pace, in which the passes were just a bit off the mark.

Cleaning up the turnovers will be a key heading into the season opener at Towson.

McDaniel may be the Lady Lions’ star

With 25 points and 10 rebounds on the night, there’s no disagreeing that McDaniel was the best player on the court tonight.

The ability to use her strength in driving to the rim was too much for Kutztown. The Golden Bears couldn’t find an answer for her and she simply took over the game.

With Alicia Smith returning from a torn Achilles from last season, McDaniel may be the one that steps into the spotlight.

Push the pace

Despite the turnovers, Penn State continued to push the pace every opportunity that it had.

McDaniel was strong when driving to the rim, and Hagans’ speed was unguardable.

If the Lady Lions can improve their efficiency in their fast-break opportunities, their pace will be tough to match for 40 minutes.