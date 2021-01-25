When Kelly Jekot went down with an injury before Penn State’s game against Northwestern, it meant that a huge leader and producer would be off the floor for the rest of the season.

But with the graduate transfer’s absence, Johnasia Cash and Makenna Marisa were asked to step up in her place and they answered the call

Despite Monday’s 85-76 loss to Minnesota, the pair each scored over 20 points to lead Penn State’s offensive attack.

Marisa knocked down three triples en route to a team-best 25 points while dishing out four assists.

The McMurray, Pennsylvania, native’s scoring line tonight was her third 20-point game of the season.

While the sophomore has typically filled more of a facilitator role on offense, Carolyn Kieger believes Marisa must take up a scoring role more consistently.

“Makenna was locked in on the offensive end,” Kieger said. “That’s absolutely a role that Makenna will have to fill more, getting her off the ball and being more of a scorer for us. I told her to headhunt her shot and she listened to me.”

Cash eclipsed her fourth double-double of the season before the end of the first half.

The senior poured in 22 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.

Kieger said Cash will have to continue dominating the paint on both ends of the floor if the Lady Lions want to stay competitive in Big Ten play.

“We’re a different team when Cash is on the floor,” Kieger said. “The team did a great job in getting the ball in great spots tonight for her and to pick and choose the moments when she gets the ball in the paint. We’ve got to figure out how to keep her out there and be more disciplined.”

Kieger knows the duo must keep up their dominant performances on both ends of the floor if Penn State is to find a second Big Ten win.

“We have to be making sure we’re going to Makenna and Cash as our primary scorers,” Kieger said. “Our guards have to know when to take the shot and when to dump it off.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's basketball game against Rutgers postponed The Penn State women's basketball team will have to wait a bit longer to play Rutgers.