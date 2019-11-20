Four games into the 2019-20 season, Penn State is off to a shaky 2-2 start.

Last Sunday, The Lady Lions gave up a 20-point lead at halftime to lose by two to the La Salle Explorers in what was called a “collapse” by coach Carolyn Kieger.

Kieger and sophomore forward Lauren Ebo met with the media before Penn State’s upcoming game against Clemson on Thursday.

Addressing the team after the loss to La Salle

It was an ideal first half against La Salle for the Lady Lions. In the second quarter, Penn State went on a 12-0 run and kept the Explorers from scoring for almost 10 minutes.

Despite this, the Lady Lions were unable to maintain the lead in the second half, getting outscored 33-13 in the fourth quarter alone partially due to La Salle’s 6-for-8 shooting beyond the arc.

“You got to get better from everything that we face, whether it's a win, whether it's a loss, whether it's a practice, whether it's a make-up session, we have to continually get better every single day,” Kieger said. “Right now, our focus is improving on the offensive end, improving on the defensive end. That exposed a lot of weaknesses for us.”

Kieger doesn’t expect to see that type of collapse from the Lady Lions again.

“They took a lot of ownership and they took a lot of accountability,” Kieger said. “I think they did a great job just speaking the truth and really realizing what we need to fix.”

Penn State has the potential to learn how to be winners, but it needs to learn how to keep the tempo faced paced and not become complacent.

Potential for growth

Though the Lady Lions suffered a disappointing loss, it was not without standout individual performances.

Junior guard Kamaria McDaniel scored a career-high 25 points, shooting 10-for-16 from the field and making 5-of-7 free throws.

“Kamaria has been doing a great job learning,” Kieger said. “She's been doing a great job adjusting. Against Rider, she had some shot selection issues, and when to take them versus when to take a contested shot and I think the last two games against Fordham and against La Salle she did a great job of picking her spots.”

“If she keeps improving at this rate, I think she's going to be a force to be reckoned with when Big Ten starts.”

Ebo also managed a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, the third of her career and first in the current season.

“We got to keep [Ebo] out of foul trouble because she needs to play more, and she needs to produce for us on both ends of the floor, and she's such a vocal leader and the more that she buys in the more that she gets committed to her full potential I think you're just going to see her growth exponentially throughout the season.”

Ebo was unconcerned with her personal performance in the game and said that while the double-double was a good thing, the team performance comes first and that in the future she needs to help her teammates on the floor.

Preparing for Clemson

This Thursday Penn State will take on the 2-2 Clemson Tigers.

Kieger has a specific strategy in mind for the Lady Lions to work around Clemson’s reliance on scoring in the paint.

“We got to make sure five people are crashing [the boards],” Kieger said. “So we have to dominate that battle and not give them any second-chance points. And really we got to take care of the ball, [Clemson can] press, they trap, they’re aggressive on defense so we got to be in control and play poised.”

Kieger cited rebounds as a major factor in the loss to La Salle. Penn State was outrebounded 43-38 against the Explorers.

Ebo said the team is also focusing on the small they can control details during practice, as well as how to hold a lead, which is something Kieger has talked about all season long.

“I would just keep talking about one percent improvements,” Kieger said. “Taking the game one minute at a time. You got to play a one-minute game 40 times, and that's what we talked a lot about the last two days.”