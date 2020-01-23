After a disappointing road loss to Northwestern, Penn State will return to the Bryce Jordan Center with hopes of picking up its second win in Big Ten play.

The Wildcats bested the Lady Lions 85-59 on Sunday after Penn State was unable to find its footing in the first half. Although the Lady Lions outscored Northwestern in the final quarter, it was not enough to walk away victorious.

The next Big Ten challenge for Penn State is the No. 17 Indiana, who also has a 4-3 record in the conference.

The Hoosiers are coming off three back-to-back losses against Maryland, Northwestern, and Iowa, two of which have gone into overtime.

In the current season, Indiana averages 74.5 points per game, led by redshirt junior guard Ali Patberg and sophomore guard Grace Berger who average 13.1 and 13.5 points per game respectively.

The Hoosiers have the second-best point differential in the Big Ten, outscoring opponents by nearly 17 points per game, and they hold their opponents to an average of 35.5 percent shooting per game.

“I know Indiana is going to be hungry, as we are as well, so we have to be prepared,” coach Carolyn Kieger said. “They're very balanced. They play all man, so we're just preparing for personnel and making sure that we're sharp as we can be.”

Though the Lady Lions lost on Sunday, there were some strong performances that could indicate further success down the road.

Freshman guard Makenna Marisa posted a career-high 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and was 60 percent from beyond the arc, and Kamaria McDaniel reliably scored 18 points. Both players were also able to dish out five assists apiece.

Penn State also had an above-average night with regards to team assists. The Lady Lions average just over 11 assists per game this season, but against Northwestern they were able to get 17 total assists.

In their past five matchups against the Hoosiers, the Lady Lions are 5-5. The last time these teams played each other in December of 2018, Penn State lost 83-75.

Kieger said that even though the team is still looking for its footing, she believes the Lady Lions have the ability to beat anyone in the Big Ten.

“We have to make sure we're taking care of us though,” Kieger said. “We got to play like we're doing max effort. I mean Rutgers is at the top of the league, [and we] played them to a one-point game. You see glimpses and you see moments of it but right now it's our consistency, which is the issue, which we obviously have to fix.”

Tip-off against Indiana is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday.