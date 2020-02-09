When Penn State went down by double-digits early, its full-court press created transition opportunities that brought the game back within reach. When the Lady Lions took the lead late in the fourth quarter it was due to forced turnovers and a high-paced style of play.

But when the game slowed down and it mattered most, Penn State’s half court execution wasn’t nearly good enough.

Illinois switched its defensive scheme up multiple times throughout the game, but eventually settled on a 2-3 zone that the Lady Lions couldn’t seem to unlock.

“We need to figure out how to get playmakers on our team, we play with blinders on, we don’t see the open person,” head coach Carolyn Kieger said. “We get fixated on one option and we don’t move the ball.”

Penn State’s offense was stagnant for much of the game, and oftentimes the team would have to settle for a low quality shot at the end of the shot clock.

The zone offense wasn’t effective, players stood around the perimeter and tried to break it down off the dribble, resulting in numerous turnovers.

“We don’t get the ball in the high post, we don’t get it into the short corner, which are the two areas you need to get the ball to,” Kieger said. “Right now we need to learn the game, we have a lot of players who are young and in my mind don’t necessarily understand the options we’re looking for right now.”

The Lady Lions turned the ball over 19 times, but they remained competitive for nearly the full 40 minutes.

With eight seconds to play, Penn State had the ball and trailed by just two points. Freshman guard Makenna Marisa got a solid look at the basket but left the potential game-tying layup short.

The chance to snap an eight game losing streak was right there, but the execution wasn’t in all aspects of the game.

“My job is to get in the film room with them and teach them how to play basketball, how to be better basketball players,” Kieger said. “We need to learn time per touch, how to share the basketball, how to set people up, because we don’t have anyone doing that for us right now.”

It’s clear that a big issue with this Penn State team is its understanding of the new system being implemented by a new head coach.

So much of the problems brought up by Kieger after these losses are about difficulties with schematic execution.

Now, 13 games into Big Ten play, there have been some signs of progress, but a lot of the same problems seem to be leading to losses.

Even though times are tough, Kamaria McDaniel is confident her program will rebound from this rough skid.

“Identifying problems and working endlessly to solve them, that’s our biggest thing, we need to just keep pushing and trust the process,” McDaniel said. “I know our team is going to keep working hard, the coaches are brilliant basketball minds and we continue to try to get better every day. It’ll happen, I have no doubt in my mind that it will happen.”