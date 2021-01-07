While Penn State started out hot, it couldn’t sustain a first-half push against Indiana Thursday night.

The Lady Lions dropped their fifth straight game to remain winless in conference play after losing 85-64 to the No. 19 Hoosiers.

Johnasia Cash notched a double-double for Penn State with 19 points and 17 rebounds.

Penn State got off to a slow start, missing four of its first five shots, but as soon as Tova Sabel and Cash checked in, the Lady Lions picked it up on both ends of the floor.

Sabel nailed back-to-back threes and Cash scored six points in the frame, including a go-ahead basket, giving the Lady Lions their first lead of the game. The pair scored 14 of Penn State’s 16 first-quarter points.

However, when Cash headed to the bench after collecting her first personal foul, the Hoosiers ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 19-16 lead.

While Penn State kept the score close in the second quarter and only went into the break down three, it couldn’t find an answer defensively for Mackenzie Holmes or Ali Patberg, who scored 13 and 12 first-half points respectively.

The Lady Lions also struggled from three-point range in the first half, hitting just three of its attempted 11 shots from behind the arc.

Defensive woes continued for Penn State in the second half as Indiana pulled away in the third quarter behind nine points from Holmes and a 3-for-6 performance from three-point range.

Holmes and Patberg both shot over 75 percent from the field against Penn State’s two-three zone and the Lady Lions were unable to find an answer defensively and match their production on the offensive end.

Cash makes an impact off the bench

Although she wasn’t in the starting lineup for the first time this season, Johnasia Cash made the most of her time and gave Penn State a chance to win the game.

The senior transfer from SMU set the tone for her night as soon as she entered the contest, scoring six of her 19 points in the first quarter.

Matched up with Indiana’s Holmes, who’s ranked ninth in the nation in blocks, Cash almost always found a way to get a shot off every time her teammates got her the ball.

The McKeesport, Pennsylvania, native also pulled down 12 defensive rebounds as she was tasked with defending Indiana’s leading scorer in Holmes whenever she was on the court.

Kieger continues to mix up starting five, substitutes

Through eight games, the only two players that have started in every game are Kelly Jekot and Makenna Marisa.

Coach Carolyn Kieger continues to change things up from the start.

While Cash didn’t find herself in the starting five for the first time this season, Maddie Burke earned her second-straight start while Niya Beverly started for the first time in a Penn State uniform.

On the contrary, Anna Camden came off the bench against the Hoosiers, her first time not on the starting lineup this season.

With only three players returning from last season’s squad, it’s clear that Kieger is still trying to find a lineup that can generate a conference win.

Inconsistencies continue for Penn State

The Lady Lions can’t seem to find a consistent rhythm game-to-game.

Penn State overperforms in either the first or second half, but then turns in a lackluster performance in the other.

Starting out strong in the first half, and even holding a couple of leads, the Lady Lions couldn’t keep up with the Hoosiers on defense in the second half as Holmes erupted for 27 points.

In addition, Penn State’s leading scorers and most experienced players have lacked consistency.

Kelly Jekot, the Lady Lions’ leading scorer heading into Thursday’s game, turned in just 11 points and three rebounds while Makenna Marisa mustered 10 points and six rebounds.

Coming off of a 24-point performance against Maryland and two consecutive starts against Ohio State and Indiana, Maddie Burke scored just two points last game against the Buckeyes and none against the Hoosiers.

Meanwhile, Penn State’s returning three players from last season combined for just 17 points against Indiana.

In the heat of their Big Ten slate, these experienced Lady Lions must find a way to consistently stay in the scoring column.

