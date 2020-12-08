Coming off her team's first loss of the season, coach Carolyn Kieger still feels optimistic about her team’s future and knows the best is yet to come.

Despite Penn State women’s basketball suffering an 82-72 loss to then-No. 22 Syracuse, Kieger is proud of the resilience the Lady Lions showed against one of the top teams in the nation.

“I think we’re doing a much better job of following the game plan, being smart about personnel and focusing in as a group on each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Kieger said.

Offensively, Penn State fed the hot hands of Tova Sabel, who finished the game as Penn State’s leading scorer, knocking down five three-pointers for a career high 15 points.

Kieger believes Sabel has the ability to become a “three-way scorer” and gain more minutes as the season goes on.

“She’s got great core vision, great IQ,” Kieger said of Sabel. “As the season progresses, you’re going to see her minutes continue to increase and her role continue to get more versatile.”

Senior transfer Johnasia Cash turned in her first double-double as a Lady Lion, scoring 13 points and pulling down 10 rebounds while keeping herself out of foul trouble, which benefitted Penn State against a tall Syracuse roster.

“She’s such an aggressive, competitive player,” Kieger said of Cash. “We’re watching a lot of film and [doing] a lot of decision making with her. A lot of hers is just over aggressiveness. That’ll come in a lot of film sessions and using her smarts and outsmarting people versus just out hurting them.”

Penn State led for most of the opening 20 minutes of play behind a 13-4 run in the first quarter, which ended with the Lady Lions leading 22-14.

After leading by one point at halftime, courtesy of a 15-0 streak, the Orange pulled away in the third quarter on a 22-7 run.

The Lady Lions committed 24 turnovers throughout the contest, most of which were unforced errant passes when Syracuse pressed, according to Kieger.

Syracuse scored 24 points off of turnovers.

“I think we lost our heads there in the second quarter,” Kieger said. “I don’t even believe those turnovers were forced. I thought they were errant passes and I thought we were trying to make the home run pass versus the easy play.”

Coming off a game against Rhode Island where Penn State won on a buzzer-beater, Kieger believes the team stayed composed until the final shot, but that wasn’t the case against the Orange.

“On the flip side against Rhode Island, we kept our composure at the end of the game,” Kieger said. “They showed what it means to keep a level head and to stay composed in the moment. If we fix, even cut down 10 of those turnovers for Syracuse, I believe that was a W for us.”

Moving forward, Kieger believes if team chemistry and recognition of players’ strengths continue to improve, the Lady Lions will be successful.

“I think we’re starting to learn how to play with each other,” Kieger said. “With 13 new players, you knew that was going to take some time, but I think we’re starting to get there.”

