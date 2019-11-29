The Lady Lions were troubled yet again by offensive struggles in the Cal Classic tournament.

Penn State was defeated by Long Beach State 64-56 after being outscored 30-28 in the second half.

In the first half, Penn State trailed the Beach for the majority of the period.

Long Beach State outscored the Lady Lions 20-13 in the first quarter, partially because of numerous turnovers committed by Penn State in a short time span. Five of those turnovers were committed in the span of four minutes.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Lady Lions were able to find their shot against the Beach for a time, narrowing the scoring gap. However, there was a nearly five-minute scoring drought for Penn State at the end of the second.

In the third quarter, the Lady Lions went on another two-minute-long scoring drought as Long Beach State gained as much as a 10-point lead over the Lady Lions.

Freshman guard Makenna Marisa was a valuable contributor to the Lady Lion’s second-half efforts, keeping Penn State in the game and narrowing the deficit.

The Lady Lions will compete in the consolation game against North Carolina Central on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Here are three takeaways from tonight’s game:

Makenna Marisa

In the second half, Makenna Marisa helped the Lady Lions offense get back in the game, shooting 6-of-14 from the field and 4-of-10 from three.

Marisa also kicked off the Lady Lions’ second-half scoring, making four three-point shots in the third quarter alone.

Marisa was the leading scorer for Penn State, with 16 points, six of those from the first half and ten in the second. Marisa also had four rebounds and two assists.

Turnovers plague Penn State again

Penn State has averaged 16.8 turnovers per game this season but by the end of the first half of the game, Penn State committed 14 turnovers against Long Beach State.

The Beach were able to score 18 points off of those turnovers in the first half alone.

By the end of the game, the Lady Lions committed 24 turnovers in total, allowing Long Beach State to take advantage and score 20 points off of those turnovers.

Offensive troubles

There were numerous moments in the game where the Lady Lions failed to score for minutes at a time.

This was particularly evident at the end of the first half, where Penn State was scoreless for nearly five minutes before freshman forward Anna Camden made a jumper to bring the first-half scoring to a close.

The Lady Lions also had scoring difficulties again in the fourth quarter, where there were no field goals scored for over three minutes as Penn State was down by seven.