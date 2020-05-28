After a transitory year for a young program, Penn State may look quite different on the hardwood next season.

When college basketball does ultimately return, the Lady Lions could choose to lean on last year’s leading scorer Kamaria McDaniel more than ever for guidance.

After losing seven players to graduation and transfers, Penn State will look to six new faces to help replace over 40% of the 2019-20 season scoring output.

A glaring hole that may prove difficult to fill is the forward position.

With Alisia Smith returning home to play for Michigan State and Lauren Ebo joining former teammate Karisma Ortiz with the Texas Longhorns, the Lady Lions return only two forwards with Anna Camden and Bexley Wallace.

The duo combined for 3.3 rebounds per game last season and both will need to protect the boards in larger defensive roles.

Though Penn State loses half of last year’s backcourt tandem with Siyeh Frazier’s graduation, the Lady Lions should have plenty of help on the perimeter.

Penn State added guards Niya Beverley and Kelly Jekot from Wisconsin and Villanova, respectively, as graduate transfers.

Beverley poured in 7.8 points per game and dished out 2.6 assists with exceptional defense in a 3-and-D role during her final year at Madison.

Meanwhile, Jekot is now eligible as a graduate transfer after two productive seasons for the Wildcats. Jekot, who enrolled at Penn State in January, averaged 13.8 points per game and shot 40.4% from distance for Villanova during the 2018-19 campaign.

Though returning from an injury that held her out last season, Jekot’s sharp shooting prowess bodes well for head coach Carolyn Kieger’s high-octane offense.

Aside from the two transfers, a cluster of incoming freshmen may also provide a lift for the Lady Lions.

The most heralded recruit from Penn State’s class of 2024, point guard Leilani Kapinus may start from day one.

A top-100 player and five-star recruit according to ESPN, Kapinus brings unprecedented scoring ability and athleticism to the point guard position.

The Wisconsin native’s arrival should ease McDaniel’s scoring burden if Kapinus can return healthy from a right knee ACL tear that held her out most of her senior season.

Outside of Kapinus, three more perimeter players will join Kieger’s program.

Guard Maddie Burke of Central Bucks High School West will provide more depth to a position further depleted by the departure of reserve guard Jayla James, who transferred to Michigan State.

A 6-foot guard with touch from deep, the 2019 USA Today 2nd-team Pennsylvania selection can contribute from the get-go.

The Lady Lions also added two wings in Nangely Garcia and Kaci Donovan to offset the loss of rising sophomore Mya Bembry to Seton Hall.

Garcia’s versatility as a 5-foot-11 wing slasher and defender meshes well with coach Kieger’s plan for the program.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Donovan’s game is predicated more on rebounding than on rhythm shooting. Albeit two inches shorter, Donovan could resemble Camden at the college level.

Though Kieger’s first season at University Park was hardly a kind one, the drive to improve the program is relentless. With six newcomers to Happy Valley, the 2020-21 edition of the Lady Lions will feature a fast-paced unit, perhaps even exceeding the tempo last season’s men’s team played with.

A hypothetical starting lineup could feature Makenna Marissa and McDaniel in the backcourt, Jekot and Camden on the wings and Wallace down low at the block.

Yet, with the recent influx of talent, no starting role outside of McDaniel’s may be safe when Lady Lion basketball does return.

