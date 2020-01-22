Penn State entered the season with a lack of experience from most of its roster.

With five freshmen on the roster, Siyeh Frazier is one of the few that has been through the highs of an NIT appearance and the lows of the past couple of losing seasons.

Entering her final year, the biggest adjustment for Frazier was learning exactly what coach Carolyn Kieger and the rest of the coaching staff wanted from her.

“I think it’s really taken some time for me,” Frazier said. “One of the things I’ve learned most is translating [what coach wants from me] into the game.”

Frazier is currently having her best season statistically, as she’s averaging 13 points and six rebounds per game, which is second best on the team in both categories.

Frazier, who has appeared in every game since her freshman season, has put together 12, double-digit scoring performances, along with four double-doubles this season.

Her offensive game isn’t the only part of her game that has taken the next step either, she’s ramped it up defense, too.

In 30 games last year, Frazier led the team in steals with 48 and already sits at 44 on the year in just 18 games.

“Defense has always been a point of emphasis for me,” Frazier said. “I just want to be a player that plays on both ends of the court, because that is important to me.”

Kieger mentioned that Frazier is in a “unique role” as the only senior on the team with consistent playing time.

“She’s the only senior leader that is on the floor, but I think she’s been working through it with what pressure she puts on herself, but she’s been more vocal than she’s ever been before,” Kieger said. “I give her a lot of credit for getting out of her comfort zone and putting herself in a situation to not only lead by example but to lead verbally.”

And while Frazier is having a career season, it’s been outshined a bit by junior guard Kamaria McDaniel and her performances, according to Kieger.

“We have an award on our team called the ‘Lion Pride Player of the Game,’ and Siyeh has probably gotten the most so far,” Kieger said. “It’s all about effort clips, doing the little things and Siyeh is our best defender. She rebounds really well from the guard spot, making the right play and she’s a catalyst for us on the floor.”

One of the many tasks for an upperclassman in any sport is passing down the traditions of a program to the new faces.

Freshman forward Anna Camden is one of those newcomers and stated that Frazier is like a mother-figure for the team.

“She’s super mature, smart and you can tell that she’s had experience on and off the court,” Camden said. “In the summer, it was amazing to have her to look up to, but also just to guide us to just adjusting to college. She might seem reserved to the outside a lot, but to our team she’s amazing.”

The most impactful trait of Frazier that Camden has taken away from her is that she leads by example and sets a standard for the program.

“Siyeh is easily the hardest worker, always plays 100 percent and you can tell by her defense,” Camden said. “She takes pride in that and by her leading by example, it teaches all of us to be even better.”

In a season where Penn State has struggled, Kieger spends a lot of time talking with Frazier about remaining true to their core values for years to come.

“As a team that’s working through stuff and isn’t getting as many wins as we want, we’re still growing every day,” Kieger said. “That’s so important to staying the course and staying consistent.”