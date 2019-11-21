After a crushing defeat to La Salle on Sunday, Penn State redeemed itself with a much-needed victory.

The Lady Lions rallied off of big first-half performances from Kamaria McDaniel and Anna Camden en route to a 68-55 victory over Clemson.

After shooting 2-of-20 from three against La Salle on Sunday, the Lady Lions adjusted to Clemson’s 2-3 defensive zone and shot 6-of-13 from three in the first half.

Penn State showed a bit zone itself in the first half, as the Tigers shot 1-of-9 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Clemson opened the second half on a 13-0 run and cut Penn State’s lead to one but it never took the lead.

The Lady Lions ended the third quarter with a 12 point lead and managed to close out the Tigers, despite scoring just 11 points in the fourth.

Here are three takeaways from tonight’s game:

Kamaria McDaniel is still Penn State’s star

With five games under Penn State’s belt, McDaniel has proven to be the most consistent option on offense.

Whether it’s driving to the rim or from beyond the arc, McDaniel made timely buckets once again for the Lady Lions.

While she may not have had the biggest second half from a scoring aspect, her presence on the court in all aspects affects the game in a positive manner for Penn State.

Clemson opens the second half on a 13-0 run

Penn State headed into half with a 14 point lead but came out flat to start the second half.

It took the Lady Lions more than five minutes to get its first points of the third quarter, as Clemson cut the lead to one.

However, Penn State found its groove and managed to win the latter half of the third quarter.

Siyeh Frazier provides much-needed spark to the offense

After the lull to start the second half, Frazier found her stroke and made an impact on the game.

Frazier provided energy on both sides of the ball, creating turnovers into points when Penn State needed it most.

Frazier ended the night with a double-double, as she had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

If Penn State can have Frazier as a consistent second or third option, it can help lighten the load off of McDaniel’s shoulders.