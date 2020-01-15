Penn State will be well represented in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Four of coach Carolyn Kieger’s class of 2024 recruits were recognized with an invitation to one of the most prestigious games in high school basketball.

Maddie Burke is a six-foot guard from Doylestown, Pennsylvania and is currently a senior at Central Bucks West. She earned All-State and All-League honors in her three high school years.

Kaci Donovan is a six-foot-one guard from Owego, New York. In her time with Owego Free Academy, she earned two All-State and three All-Conference accolades.

Nan Garcia is a six-foot guard from Jeffersonville, Indiana. She was the No. 24 player at the guard spot according to College Girls Basketball Report, while also represented Puerto Rico in the FIBA Centrobasket U-17 Women’s Championship the past summer.

Leilani Kapinus is a five-foot-ten guard from Madison, Wisconsin. She was ranked as the No. 30 overall prospect by ESPN Hoopgurlz and is a two-time All-Conference selection.

The showcase is scheduled to be on April 1 in Houston, Texas.