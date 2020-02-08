With a current eight-game losing streak, Penn State will be playing for more than just a basketball game on Sunday.

The Lady Lions will be hosting its annual Play4Kay game benefiting Pink Zone, a nonprofit breast cancer organization.

Penn State comes into Sunday’s contest against Illinois after one of its worst performances of the season, a 33 point loss at Rutgers on Thursday.

The blue and white only scored 39 points, its lowest point total of the season, and made just 14 shots on the night.

Despite the rough stretch for the Lady Lions, Sunday may be its best shot at snapping its losing streak.

The Illini are on a six-game losing streak of its own, and is 1-10 in Big Ten play this season.

Their only win on the season is a three point victory over Minnesota, as Penn State’s only victory is over Michigan State.

One of Penn State’s issues on Thursday at Rutgers was the lack of an impact from Kamaria McDaniel.

The junior guard leads the Big Ten in scoring, where she averages just under 20 points per game. However, McDaniel only had eight points at the end of third, before picking up nine in the fourth in garbage time.

On Sunday, the Lady Lions need a star performance from McDaniel and their role players like Siyeh Frazier and Makenna Marisa to get into double figures as well.

A stat to keep an eye on for Sunday is the assist column.

Penn State had just five assists on Thursday, which shows the lack of creativity in its halfcourt offense.

It’s been nearly a month since the victory over Michigan State but looking at the game with the Spartans, Penn State had 22 assists on 31 made shots.

It goes to show that when the Lady Lions moved the ball and had some creativity in their offense, it panned out well for them.

In Illinois’ case, Penn State will look to shut down Petra Holešínká. The junior guard averages 13.7 points per game and is coming off a 17 point performance against Ohio State.

Kennedy Miles will be another key player that Penn State needs to watch out for, as she averages 9.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

With the Lady Lions’ issues with cleaning the glass, Miles can be a threat on the boards, especially offensive rebounds.

Penn State and Illinois will play on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center