Former Lady Lions Andrea Garner and Katerna Perou are promoting a GoFundMe to support youth in their communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Andrea Garner and I were Final 4 teammates at PSU and now we have teamed up to support the youth in our communities who have been hit hard by #COVID19. We are more then half way to our fundraising goal! Hear our story & donate if you can! 👇🏾@PennStateWBB https://t.co/zS13MMlHHE — Katrena Perou (@KatrenaPerou) May 13, 2020

Money donated will go to the Philadelphia and New York City chapters of Inspiring Minds, a non-profit organization that “empowers students for success in school and life by supporting them with trusted relationships, tutoring and mentoring from inspired community members,” according to their website.

Garner is the executive director of the Philadelphia chapter and Perou is the executive director of the New York City chapter.

Garner and Perou were teammates on the Penn State team in 2000 that went to the Final Four before being defeated by UConn.

Money donated will go to buying families groceries, virtual gym memberships, workshops, digital devices for students, internships and sustainability partnerships.

Donations will be split evenly between both chapters. $13,225 of a goal of $20,000 has been raised thus far.

“We were taught in college that to whom much is given, much is expected,” said Perou in a video. “We use the Inspiring Minds platform as a vehicle to invest in our youth in our communities.”