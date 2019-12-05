In Penn State’s 78-73 win over the Pittsburgh, the Lady Lions were able to overcome one of the largest struggles they have faced this season.

Penn State has made a habit in the current season of going on scoring runs in the second quarter and building substantial leads only to lose them in the second half.

This has happened in Penn State’s losses against Rider, George Mason, and especially the loss against La Salle, in which the Lady Lions led by 20 points at the half only to lose by two points.

“Something obviously we need to fix and solve, and I don't know if it's an anxiety thing, we got to solve it, but it's happened a lot to us and we just got to move past it and not make it a thing,” Cach Karolyn Kieger said. “I thought [the Lady Lions] weathered the storm tonight.”

Against Pitt, Penn State opened the first half with spotty 4-of-18 field goal shooting but eventually found its offensive rhythm partially due to having many trips to the free-throw line throughout the game, as well as junior guard Kamaria McDaniel’s dominant 40 point performance that started at the end of the second quarter.

“I thought we were getting good shots even [when] we were missing a lot of layups,” Kieger said. “We needed to go stronger up to the rim but I thought our shot selection was pretty decent tonight.”

Kieger said that shot selection is one thing that the Lady Lions have been working on to better their game and maintain leads. Turnovers, spacing, and zone were also subjects of importance for Penn State.

“[Spacing has] been something we've been working on and practice and knowing when to cut to the gaps and flashes everybody's going to zone us right now, Kieger said. “We have to get better on our zone execution.”

Defensively, the Lady Lions were strong in the first half, holding Pitt to scoring 22 points on 9-of-33 shooting from the field and 2-of-13 from three in the first half.

In the second half, there were times where the Panthers looked like they were on the verge of a comeback, cutting the lead to as close as five points, but the Lady Lions persevered and maintained the lead.

“We all just gotta lock-in, and we call timeouts and we take deep breaths and we try to just focus,” Kieger said. “Our mentality all year is 200 feet at a time. Don't look at the past, don't look at the future, just stay locked in.”

“I think we just got to keep doing that with a young team that's trying to play a different style, so we're not going to over-concern this or over-talk about it. We just have to talk about one possession at a time.”

The Lady Lions showed against Pitt that they are learning from their mistakes in previous games. Kieger said that she and her staff are focused and committed to teaching this team and that this is a team that requires lots of teaching.

“We're pouring in our players, so right now we're just focused on every single day giving them everything we have,” Kieger said. “I can't say enough about the community and how people have rallied behind us and been supporting us administration, everybody.”

“So, so far so good. We just got to keep getting better and keep learning every day.”