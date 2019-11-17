It seemed to be Penn State’s game to lose at halftime.

Then, it lost.

The Lady Lions lost to La Salle 69-67 after the Explorers overcame a 20-point halftime deficit.

Freshman forward Anna Camden hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the first quarter to give Penn State a boost of energy going into the second quarter.

A 27-5 run spanning just under ten minutes of play between the first and second quarters gave Penn State a 20-point lead going into halftime.

The Explorers stopped the run and played an even third quarter, and held the Lady Lions to just 27 percent shooting in the second half.

Lauren Ebo posted her first double double of the year with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lady Lions shot 36.5 percent from the field and forced 27 turnovers against the Explorers.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday's loss:

Kamaria McDaniel excels again

Junior guard Kamaria McDaniel once again provided a spark for the team right away, scoring 17 first-half points of 6-of-9 shooting from the field.

McDaniel would finish with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, adding three rebounds and two blocks.

Dominant second quarter

Penn State outscored the Explorers 22-7 in the second frame.

The Lady Lions also forced 10 turnovers in the second quarter which resulted in 18 of their 22 second quarter points.

Free throw shooting was at a perfect 100 percent for Penn State in the second quarter as the Lady Lions got to the line nine times.

Second half collapse

The Lady Lions couldn’t get anything going after their big second quarter.

The Explorers held them scoreless from beyond the arc as Penn State went 0-for-13 in the second half.

Penn State was also dominated on the glass in the second half, getting out-rebounded 27-16.