Penn State Women's Basketball vs Northwestern, Beverley (1)
Guard Niya Beverley (1) drives down the court during Penn State women’s basketball’s game against Northwestern on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Wildcats beat the Lady Lions 67-50.

 Lily LaRegina

The Penn State women's basketball team will have to wait a bit longer to play Rutgers.

The Lady Lions' game against the Scarlet Knights Thursday has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns with the Rutgers program.

Both schools are expected to work with the Big Ten office to find a date to reschedule the game for.

Penn State's next game will be at home against Minnesota on Monday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

The game will also be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.

