The Penn State women's basketball team will have to wait a bit longer to play Rutgers.

The Lady Lions' game against the Scarlet Knights Thursday has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns with the Rutgers program.

Both schools are expected to work with the Big Ten office to find a date to reschedule the game for.

Penn State's next game will be at home against Minnesota on Monday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

The game will also be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.

