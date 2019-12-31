In the 48th meeting between Penn State and Michigan, the Lady Lions closed out the decade with a loss in Ann Arbor.

Penn State fell 82-48 to the Wolverines after Michigan pulled away in the second half.

Michigan and the Lady Lions started off close with frequent back to back scoring possessions in the first quarter.

But in the middle of the quarter, Michigan went on a scoring run to gain a five-point lead over Penn State and closed out the quarter on an 11-3 run to take a 12-point lead.

In the second quarter, senior guard Siyeh Frazier led the Lady Lions offensive efforts with 13 points at the half on 5-of-9 field goal shooting.

Penn State was unable to close the lead before halftime and the Wolverines took a 16 point lead into the half.

Kamaria McDaniel was held to six points through the half, but was able to score another six points quickly at the end of the third.

By the end of the third quarter, Michigan nearly doubled the score of the Lady Lions and went on multiple scoring runs to solidify its lead over the Lady Lions.

The Lady Lions allowed Michigan to shoot 31-of-61 from the field and 8-of-19 from three-point range.

Turnovers

The Lady Lions once again suffered from turnovers early in the game.

In the first quarter, Penn State had eight turnovers, which turned in to nine points for the Wolverines.

In the second quarter, while the turnovers were less frequent, the four that the Lady Lions committed converted into eight points for Michigan.

The second half saw the turnovers become a problem again, as the Lady Lions had 11 in the second half, which resulted in 12 points for the Wolverines.

A star duo

Frazier and McDaniel combined for 32 of the Lady Lions total 48 points.

Frazier led the Lady Lions in scoring for the majority of the game to keep Penn State in the game and active on offense.

Siyeh Frazier shot 55.6 percent from the field and 100 percent from beyond the arc in the first half to score 13 points.

In the second half, Frazier shot 0-of-0 from the field and 0-of-0 from the three-point range.

Despite having a low scoring first half, Kamaria McDaniel scored 6 points at the end of the third and had 16 to end the game on 5-of-19 shooting.

Shot selection

The Lady Lions were plagued with poor shot selection throughout the game.

While the Wolverines and Penn State took around the same amount of shots in the field, the Lady Lions made only 31 percent of those attempts while Michigan made 50 percent of their attempts.

On average, Penn State shoots 40 percent from the field, making this matchup against Michigan stand out as a particularly sub-par performance.