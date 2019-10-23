First-year coach Carolyn Kieger and the Lady Lions talked about their upcoming season in their 2019 Media Day. Here are some of the most important takeaways.

Championship Culture

Kieger was named Penn State’s new head coach on April 3. Since then, one of the main things Kieger has stressed is fostering a “championship culture”.

“In terms of our vision and where we're going, in our culture, I think this is one thing that we spent a lot of time on as a team. So far, it's buying into our MVP process, which is our mission, our vision, and our core principles,” Kieger said.

Freshman Guard Shay Hagans said that building team chemistry is a big factor in being competitive in future games and a team goal for the season.

“[Being] able to have a better culture for people to come and just watch us play,” Hagans said. “I know a lot of people did not like the culture of games because of the culture they had back then, so now we're trying to build something that everybody can watch and see, watch us win games and watch on TV.”

Keiger stated that the team’s goals for this season as well as every upcoming season are to make the NCAA tournament.

“We're going to work for it every single day, Kieger said. “200 feet at a time, one practice, one weight room session. And hopefully, that work will pay off when a Big Ten tournament comes around and hopefully selection show will hear our name.”

Organized Chaos

Kieger also touched upon the playing style for the upcoming season.

“[In a] perfect world, we're over 100 possessions a game and we scored over 85 points and everybody sharing the ball we have a positive assist to turnover ratio, over 18 assists a game, we're are pulling people below their scoring average and keeping them below the field goal percentage as well,” Kieger said.

Keiger said that the play on both ends will be high energy, pushing the pace and forcing the opponents into bad shots. Under this system, all players have the opportunity to handle the ball, come off the ball screen, or shoot threes.

“Now, obviously, we want to take the best shot at the given moment,” Kieger said. “‘So we're not going to just play Helter Skelter and it's not do whatever you want. It's organized chaos, and there's going to be a method to our madness.

“And I think in the beginning, you're going to see some turnovers you're going to see us getting used to that pace of play. But I think in the long run, it's going to pay off and my goal is to put the defense on their heels and keep that pressure for 40 straight minutes.”

New Additions

Nia Staples, who graduated from West Virginia last year, joins the team while pursuing her masters in clinical mental health counseling.

Kieger spoke highly of the newer additions to the team.

“[Makenna Marisa is] going to be someone who we rely on heavily this year, from a point guard and combo guard spot,” Kieger said. “She was recruited as one of the best guards in the country and I think you're going to see that from day one for us and we're going to put a lot on her as a freshman. So I'm excited to see the ball in our hands as she grows.”

Kieger also mentioned freshman Shay Hagans as a “lightning-fast” addition to the backcourt, as well as forward Anna Camden, guard Mya Bembry and guard Jayla James have the ability to flow between positions on the floor.

“[The freshman] integrated really, really well,” junior guard Alisia Smith said. “I believe that they are very fast learners, so you know as we started to progress and things are to get harder, they're able to come to the upperclassmen ask them many questions. I believe that they're coming along very well.”

Jaida Travascio-Green

Over the summer, senior guard Jaida Travascio-Green tore her ACL, leaving her out for the season. Despite this setback, Travascio-Green has not stopped her involvement with the Lady Lions, taking on a role as a student assistant coach.

“You're going to see her on the sidelines, you're going to see her run and huddles, she's been so beneficial for us already in that department,” Kieger said. “ I think she's got a voice that the team really listens to, and she's very sharp, and she knows exactly what to say when to say it.”