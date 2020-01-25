As she walked down the bench high-fiving teammates, Kyah Rucker was locked in on the game.

In the span of seconds, however, the Penn State Mont Alto sophomore’s focus transitioned to something more personal and a surpsie of a lifetime.

Tyrese Thomas-Green, her boyfriend, is in the military, and the couple had not seen each other for months. He made the trip to Mont Alto to surprise her while she was doing something she loved — playing basketball.

“We have been together for three years. We originally went three months without any communication for boot camp and then right after that, another month,” Rucker said.

Prior to the reunion, Rucker did not expect to see Thomas-Green for an extended period of time.

“He gave me the impression that we wouldn’t be home for the holidays, so I was pretty bummed out about it,” Rucker said.

The game was played in December, but the video of their reunion went viral after SportsCenter posted it on social media on Jan 14.

To make the homecoming more sentimental, friends and family were entrusted with keeping quiet on Thomas-Green’s return.

“He was dodging my phone calls, and everyone in Harrisburg knew he was home except for me,” Rucker said. “He had everyone keeping his secret, even my own family that had brought him to the game.”

Focused on the task at hand, Rucker had no idea what was going on when she heard her name called from the bleachers.

Almost instantly after turning around, she realized who was calling her out.

“I was not expecting to hear it all. It caught me off-guard, my whole body was in shock for a few seconds,” Rucker said. “He called my name twice actually — the first time I was thinking I was crazy like ‘there’s no way.’”

Rucker scored a season-high six points in the game against Penn State DuBois, shooting fifty percent from the field in the 81-67 loss.

The emotional surprise may have been helped out by the time and place, as Rucker has a habit specific to playing basketball.

“I play without my glasses or contacts,” Rucker said. “So, he walked into the gym around the court and sat directly behind my bench without me seeing him.”

Since Rucker didn’t notice her boyfriend’s return at first, someone had to pull some strings to create the viral moment.

That someone was Rucker’s own mother.

“My mom had her phone out recording the whole time thinking I would see him,” Rucker said. “She eventually got fed up and had my coach pull me out of the game, just so I could see him.”

With Thomas-Green’s return for the holidays, the couple doesn’t know when they will be able to see each other again.

“He came back for the holidays, but now, as far as I know, we’re looking at about a year or possibly two without seeing each other again,” Rucker said.

Rucker and Thomas-Green shared a heartwarming moment in the stands of Penn State Mont Alto’s gym, but the reality of long-distance doesn’t come without its obstacles.

“This whole journey of him being away has been a challenge and, believe it or not, I’m still adjusting,” Rucker said.